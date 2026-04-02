While he was dominating the NFL, legendary quarterback Tom Brady took part in his famed (but strict) TB12 diet, which some current players like Caleb Williams have embraced.

However, he now does commercials for fast food brands like Dunkin' and Pizza Hut, which may make some skeptical. Brady defended his partnerships in a recent interview with Alex Sherman of CNBC Sport.

“People have gone pretty overboard with kind of the rigidity of my lifestyle or diet,” Brady said. “I have kids, and you know, Halloweens and birthday parties, and we're like a normal family, so I try to make really good healthy choices off as possible.

“But when you're watching football games and you're at games and you're traveling and you're in airports, I understand the reality of life as well,” he continued.

The key is “moderation.” So, even if Brady occasionally indulges in fast food, it's unlikely he is devouring a dozen donuts or a whole pizza pie.

Tom Brady's Dunkin' and Pizza Hut ads

Brady has played in 10 Super Bowls during his playing career. However, he has also appeared in Super Bowl commercials. In 2024, Brady appeared alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in their DunKings ad for Dunkin'.

He was not the only big-name celebrity featured alongside Affleck and Damon. Jack Harlow, Jennifer Lopez, and Fat Joe also make cameos in the commercial.

More recently, Brady appeared in a campaign for Pizza Hut. He joked that he missed saying “hut” as a quarterback, so he took a job with the pizza chain to deliver pies to customers.

Of course, this led to him taking some big hits. An older woman delivered a late hit after he delivered a pizza in the ad, and he even looked for a “roughing the passer” penalty. The woman tells him, “Shake it off, gramps.”