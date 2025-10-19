The Washington Commanders are getting run out of the stadium in the Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. To make matters worse, star quarterback Jayden Daniels was forced to leave the game due to a hamstring injury.

Daniels, who is 24 years old, reached for his hamstring after being tackled on a play. He was immediately taken to the blue medical tent, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. However, he did emerge flashing a thumbs-up to his mother on the sideline.

“Jayden Daniels headed to the medical tent. He was grabbing the back of his leg after getting tackled.”

Almost immediately after being taken to the locker room, the Commanders ruled Daniels questionable to return, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Considering Washington is down by four possessions late in the third quarter, it is not likely the former first-round pick returns to the field.

“Commanders say Jayden Daniels is questionable to return today due to a hamstring injury.”

Daniels was the lone bright spot on the offense before suffering the hamstring injury. He managed to record 156 passing yards, 35 rushing yards, and two total touchdowns while owning a 54.5% completion percentage. Jayden Daniels was the Commanders' leading rusher before exiting the contest.

The star quarterback has already missed two games this season due to a knee injury he suffered in Washington's 27-18 Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Backup Marcus Mariota was forced to start in those two games while Jayden Daniels nursed his knee.

Sunday's situation is a new injury Daniels is dealing with. The Commanders will want to evaluate his health in the coming days, as hamstring issues tend to linger. Look for the organization to monitor Jayden Daniels closely as Washington prepares for a Week 8 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.