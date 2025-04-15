The 2025 NFL draft is quickly approaching, and things are really expected to get hectic when the New England Patriots are on the clock with the No. 4 overall pick. With the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants picking ahead of them, the Patriots are largely expected to make their decision based on what those three teams do. One avenue could see them trade down, with Derek Carr's injury status making the New Orleans Saints a potential partner.

The Saints, who have the No. 9 overall pick, have continually been linked to Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders, especially now that a shoulder injury may rob Carr of the entire 2025 campaign. As a result, Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston crafted a potential trade between these two teams that would see New Orleans move up to get Sanders, while the Patriots slide down the board a few spots.

Patriots receive: No. 9 pick, No. 40 pick

Saints receive: No. 4 pick

Could Patriots, Saints have a deal to make ahead of 2025 NFL draft?

Sanders landing with the Saints would certainly make sense considering their current situation with Carr, as even beyond the 2025 campaign, it's clear they need to identify their quarterback of the future. If they felt like Sanders wouldn't fall to them at the No. 9 pick, they could trade up with the Patriots, who would likely be open to moving down if Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter aren't available when they are up to pick.

However, there is a scenario where New Orleans doesn't feel like it's necessary to trade up for Sanders, or they simply may opt to not select him at all, which would make this trade suggestion a moot point. As the draft draws near, there should be more clarity regarding what each of these teams are planning on doing, and depending on how the board shakes out, this trade suggestion could become a reality come draft night.