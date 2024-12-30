The New York Jets are coming off a crushing loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 17. Much of the attention has reverted to the personnel and organizational issues they experienced in earlier weeks. They were without one of their most valuable defensive players in Haason Reddick for a large chunk of the disappointing 2024-25 season. Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich praised Reddick, despite training camp hysteria, as well as his struggles on the field.

Reddick has posted 11 total tackles and 0.5 sack in nine appearances for the Jets. It's clear that his training camp absence, along with a contract holdout and trade request have all contributed to his underwhelming debut year in New York.

Ulbrich referred to Reddick as “one of the most unselfish players I’ve ever been around,” per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

The Jets were 2-5 when Reddick ended his holdout in late October. His ramp-up period, and getting himself acclimated to the defense didn't come at the most ideal time. New York couldn't establish the consistency after that.

Jets' future with Haason Reddick

The Jets are 4-12 after the loss to the Bills on Sunday. It's uncertain what kind of upheavals the organization will endure as they head into the offseason, but Reddick and his agent Drew Rosenhaus expressed the desire to seek a “multi-year solution” when he agreed to a reworked contract in October, via Jeremy Bergman of Around The NFL.

“Our goal is to continue to work towards a long-term extension with the Jets,” agent Drew Rosenhaus told Ian Rapoport.

Reddick was traded to the Jets from the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2024, and despite all of the drama that initiated during training camp, it appears that the Jets, Reddick and his representation will be quite busy trying to agree on a future that makes the most sense.