Just days before his Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium, hip-hop artist Bad Bunny shocked the world when he dropped his emotional speech against the ICE following his Grammy Award win.

The speech and Bunny's words moved the audience, making him a talking point amongst the youth. Currently, one of the most popular music artists in the world right now, Bad Bunny's fame reached a different level when his fans showed up for the Bad Bunny look-alike contest in San Francisco, on Thursday, Feb. 05, 2026.

The contests took place at Tacolicious in San Francisco's Mission neighborhood, where over 30 participants took part. Nearly 30 contestants jumped in, hoping to win the Bad Bunny lookalike contest, as they all displayed their collective love for Bad Bunny and his sense of fashion. All the participants danced, sang, and performed to some of the 31-year-old's hit songs.

The contest was eventually won by Abdul Bunny, who came all the way from Mexico to compete in this. Declared the winner, Abdul Bunny went home with the $100 prize money. The look-alike contest was organized by Mission Loteria, a group that promotes Latino businesses. The contest had people spilling out to the street, where Bad Bunny’s most-loved tracks played.

Bad Bunny calls out ICE after Grammy win

After winning the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos and creating history, Bad Bunny opened up on the public platform and shared an emotional rant against ICE.

Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out! We are not savage, we are not animals, we are not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans. I know it’s tough not to hate on these days, and I was thinking, sometimes we get contaminados – I don’t know how to say that in English – the hate gets more powerful with more hate.

The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So, please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don't hate them. We love our people, we love our family, and that's the way to do it. With love, don't forget that, please.”