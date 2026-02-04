During an appearance on Logan Paul's Impausive, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella stood up for Bad Bunny after his Grammys speech.

While on Impaulsive alongside her twin sister, Nikki Bella, Brie defended Bad Bunny's Grammys speech after Paul's co-host, Mike Majlak, criticized it for being “political.”

As Bella was praising the speech, Majlak responded, “Got a little political,” which Bella did not agree with. “I don't think so,” she pushed back. “[He was] speaking from the heart — and he did it with something powerful, with love, unity… love that.”

Brie Bella immediately clocking them about Bad Bunny’s speech oh mother 😌🤏 pic.twitter.com/cDLydBSube — maisha (@BRIZEEMODE) February 4, 2026

Meanwhile, Paul was just laughing. He didn't have much to add on the matter and segued into their next topic, and the episode continued as expected.

Bad Bunny's “political” Grammys speech

Article Continues Below

After winning Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammys, Bad Bunny called for an “ICE out,” referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out!” Bad Bunny said, receiving a positive response from the crowd. “We are not savage, we are not animals, we are not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans. I know it’s tough not to hate on these days, and I was thinking, sometimes we get contaminados – I don’t know how to say that in English – the hate gets more powerful with more hate.

“The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So, please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don't hate them. We love our people, we love our family, and that's the way to do it. With love, don't forget that, please,” he continued.

This came a week before Bad Bunny is set to headline the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show. The decision to have him headline the show has been controversial to some.