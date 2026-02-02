On Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, Bad Bunny moved the audience with his emotional and strong “ICE out” speech. Just a week before his Super Bowl LX Halftime show, Bad Bunny appeared at the Grammys, where he received the award for Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos and created history; he also left behind an impactful speech against ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out!” Bad Bunny's words received major applause and cheers from the crowd present at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

“We are not savage, we are not animals, we are not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans. I know it’s tough not to hate on these days, and I was thinking, sometimes we get contaminados – I don’t know how to say that in English – the hate gets more powerful with more hate.

The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So, please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don't hate them. We love our people, we love our family, and that's the way to do it. With love, don't forget that, please.”

Bad Bunny says “ICE OUT” at the #Grammys and receives a massive standing ovation: “We are not savage, we are not animals, we are not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love.… pic.twitter.com/IFzvguqdCR — Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026

Bad Bunny won a total of three awards at the Grammys, one of which was a history-making win for album of the year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, as it became the first-ever Spanish-language album to secure the top prize.

Billie Eilish, others join Bad Bunny with ICE statements at Grammys

At the same Grammy awards, multiple other artists also took a political stance when they shared their views against ICE. Billie Eilish, who received a Grammy for song of the year for “Wildflower,” also made a strong statement.

“No one is illegal on stolen land. It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. And, I feel really hopeful in this room. And, I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting. Our voices do really matter, and people matter, and f**k ICE. Sorry!”

Shortly after, Trump reacted to the entire Grammys scenario on Truth Social, where he called the Grammy Awards “virtually unwatchable” as well as legally threatened the award show host Trevor Noah with suing him.