On Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, while Bad Bunny rocked Levi's Stadium during the Super Bowl 60 Halftime show, it was musician Charlie Puth who made sure to win hearts with his National Anthem performance.

Performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl is often deemed as an intimidating and daunting task; however, Puth made sure to live up to the hype and deliver a memorable performance, while paying his own share of tribute to the legendary Whitney Houston and her 1991 version of the Anthem at Super Bowl 25.

Shortly after the performance, Puth shared a heartfelt note on X and revealed his way of paying tribute to Houston. “Thank you everyone for your kind words. It was an honor to sing The National Anthem. I wrote the arrangement in a very specific way to honor Whitney Houston- I hope that was heard,” Puth wrote.

“Thank you to the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, the Sainted Choir, the Color of Noize Orchestra, Steve Hackman, and Kenny G for joining me on stage. And thank you Adam Blackstone for writing such a beautiful choir part. I love music so much.”

Leading up to the performance, Puth regularly uploaded videos on his Instagram profile, reminding fans about Houston's version and the benchmark it set in the industry by writing, “I am singing the National Anthem on Sunday, fully knowing that this version exists.”

Puth’s performance was accompanied by a choir and orchestra as he played on a Rhodes keyboard, as he sported a brown leather bomber jacket over a white shirt and tie with jeans. The night finished with the New England Patriots losing 13-29 to the Seattle Seahawks.