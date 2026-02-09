On Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, Grammy-award-winning artist Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl LX halftime show. While fans loved and praised the iconic performance, several others were heavily critical of it. Although one particular moment struck and remained in the fans' minds.

Midway through Bunny's performance, fans noticed a scene in which a young child sat on a couch between two adults, possibly his parents. The child was watching Bunny give his Grammy Award speech after winning Album of the Year. Shortly after, the child gets up from the couch as Bad Bunny approaches him, presents him with his Grammy award, playfully runs his fingers through his hair, and then walks away. The child sports an innocent smile and looks on.

The moment quickly went viral on the internet and became a talking point, as many suggested it was Liam Ramos, the young child, who, with his asylum seeker father Adrian Conejo Arias were taken away by ICE agents from their driveway, last month in Jan. 2026. Liam Ramos and his father were released from a Texas detention facility last week. Bunny has recently been openly vocal about the Donald Trump administration as well as ICE, leading to rumors related to Ramos.

However, the speculations and rumors on the web about the child being Liam Ramos are not true. After the Super Bowl, five-year-old actor Lincoln Fox reflected on the moment on Instagram, calling it his “honor” to be a part of the show.

Article Continues Below

The social media video was taken from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and showed the halftime show moment when Bad Bunny handed the Grammy award to him. Later, as per USA Today, Bad Bunny's representatives also confirmed that the child actor was him and not Liam Ramos.