The Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history on Sunday. Seattle crushed New England in Super Bowl 60, leaning on their incredible defense to cruise to victory. The Seahawks pulled off one special feat during this year's postseason run that has never been accomplished before.

ESPN's Adam Schefter explained that the Seahawks pulled off a first-of-its-kind feat during their playoff run this season.

“Led by Sam Darnold, the Seahawks became the first Super-Bowl champion ever to go an entire postseason without committing a turnover,” Schefter wrote on social media on Monday. “What makes it even more impressive is that Seattle finished the regular season with 28 turnovers, second most in the NFL behind only the Vikings (30).”

Seattle did exactly what ever NFL team wants to do. They punched their ticket to the playoffs and went on a three-game heater.

The Seahawks started their playoff journey with a dominating 41-6 blowout against the 49ers. Seattle followed that up with a close 31-27 victory over Los Angeles in the NFC Championship.

Darnold played quite well during the playoffs for Seattle this season. He came into the Super Bowl 37-of-53 passing for 470 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in Seattle's two playoff wins. Darnold also boasted a 69.8% completion percentage and 112.7 passer rating during that span.

Meanwhile, Seattle's incredible defense forced plenty of turnovers of their own. The combination of Seattle's clean offensive play and suffocating defense made them too tough to handle.

The Seahawks forced seven turnovers (three interceptions, four forced fumbles) during their path to the Super Bowl.

Seattle may have been in control for most of the time during their playoff run, but their feat is still impressive. The 49ers, Rams, and Patriots all had incredible defensive units during the regular season. Not committing a turnover against each of them, especially in high-pressure games, is a feat worth celebrating.

The Seahawks have plenty to celebrate after playing so well over the past three games.

Now they can go back to Seattle and celebrate with the 12's before fully diving into the offseason.