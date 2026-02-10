While a negative review of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show was penned by President Donald Trump, Jimmy Kimmel is rushing to the defense of the Grammy-winning rapper.

During the Feb. 9 edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host went after President Trump for bashing Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“Bad Bunny got a bad review from our bad president, unfortunately,” he said. “He wrote, ‘The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst ever. It makes no sense. It’s an affront to the greatness of America and doesn’t represent our standards of success, creativity, or excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A and around the world.'”

Kimmel then added, “This is a man who paid off a porn star who spanked him with his own face on a magazine.” Of course, this was in reference to the infamous Stormy Daniels scandal.

The review written by Trump was posted on his Truth Social account. In the same post, he complained about the “ridiculous” kickoff rule the NFL recently implemented, something he has been fixated on.

Donald Trump did not like Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Trump was not a fan of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show. He took issue with it from the very start. He appeared on Greg Kelly Reports after the announcement was made.

“I never heard of him. I don’t know who he is,” Trump said of the announcement. “I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s crazy, and then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

So, it's not surprising that he didn't like the show. There was an alternative, though. Turning Point USA produced the All-American Halftime Show, headlined by Kid Rock, which was aired simultaneously with the Bad Bunny Halftime Show.