To no one's surprise, President Donald Trump didn't love Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show on Feb. 8, 2026.

Trump took to his Truth Social account to rant about the show, calling it “absolutely terrible.” He doubled down by calling it “one of the worst” he has seen. This should come as no surprise, though it was somewhat puzzling after Trump claimed he'd be skipping the Super Bowl.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” Trump slammed. “It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.

“This ‘Show' is just a ‘slap in the face' to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD,” he continued.

Somehow, Trump connected it to the NFL's new kickoff rule, something he has been extremely critical of. “And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he concluded.

Bad Bunny's epic Super Bowl Halftime Show

While Bad Bunny was a controversial pick to some, he delivered a show about unity during his eight-song set. Half of the set consisted of songs from his most recent album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Bad Bunny delivered an epic 14-minute performance at Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara, California. Several other celebrities made cameos, most notably Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, and Jessica Alba.