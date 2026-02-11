The official viewership numbers of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show are in — was it able to top Kendrick Lamar's from last year?

Nielsen (via Variety) measured that Bad Bunny's Halftime Show reached an average of 128.2 million views on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, which was higher than this year's Super Bowl overall (124.9 million average viewers).

Now, Bad Bunny's Halftime Show failed to top Lamar's from Super Bowl 59, which garnered an average of 133.5 million viewers. Lamar had beaten out Usher's performance from a year prior to take the top spot.

Still, this year's show was a success. Variety notes that according to Ripple Analytics, this year's Halftime Show hit four billion views after 24 hours from social consumption. This is up 137% from 2025's show, and this includes consumption by “fans, owned platforms, broadcast partners, and influencers.”

Additionally, some of the NFL's top most-viewed social media posts are from the most recent Halftime Show. Variety notes that the “Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate Is Love” post from the NFL has 179 million views on Instagram, which is the most viewed clip on their account.

Was Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show record-breaking?

Article Continues Below

While Bad Bunny's show did not top Lamar's from a year ago in terms of viewership, it was still record-breaking in terms of social media engagement.

This makes it a success for the NFL. The decision to have the Grammy-winning rapper was met with criticism from some fans. This even caused an alternative show to be put on simultaneously with Bad Bunny's. Turning Point USA produced the All-American Halftime Show out of Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite the alternative Halftime Show, Bad Bunny's official Super Bowl performance was able to garner millions of views. It appears he overcame that obstacle. He performed an 11-song set that was mostly made up of songs from his latest Grammy-winning album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.