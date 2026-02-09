On Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, Bad Bunny performed the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Santa Clara, California, performing an eight-song set.

Some didn't enjoy the show, such as President Donald Trump, but he showcased his Grammy-winning album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

The new album made up four of the eight songs performed by the rapper. Additionally, he featured special guests like Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, who got their time to shine.

Bad Bunny even let Lady Gaga sing her own song, “Die With a Smile,” which didn't feature the rapper on the original track. “Die With a Smile” was originally performed by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. It recently won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys.

The NFL's decision to have Bad Bunny headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2026 was controversial to some. However, he appeared to be a hit with the crowd.

He was not the only A-lister to perform at this year's game. Green Day performed during the pre-game festivities, performing a medley of hits like “Holiday,” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” and “American Idiot.”

Not everyone loved Bad Bunny's performance, though. President Donald Trump called it “absolutely terrible” on his Truth Social account.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” Trump criticized. “It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

The 8 songs Bad Bunny performed during his Super Bowl Halftime Show

Below is the full list of songs Bad Bunny performed during his Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Four of the eight were from his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.