Teddy Bridgewater’s net worth in 2024 is $24 million. Bridgewater is a one-time Pro Bowl quarterback in the NFL. Bridgewater recently announced his plans to retire following the 2023 season. He accepted the head coaching job at his alma mater, Miami Northwestern. In this article, let’s take a look at Teddy Bridgewater’s net worth in 2024.

Teddy Bridgewater’s net worth in 2024 is $24 million. This is according to numerous reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Teddy Bridgewater was born in Miami. He started his football career by playing for Miami Northwestern High School. His high school stint saw him take the Northwestern varsity football team to the state championship game as a sophomore. His junior year also saw him get named to the second-team All-State and was also part of the first-team All-County.

Although he missed some of the games in his senior year due to injury, Bridgewater did enough to be considered a four-star recruit. Coming out of high school, Bridgewater was also ranked in the Top 10 in terms of the best dual-threat quarterback prospects. To wrap up his high school career, Bridgewater participated in the 2011 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Teddy Bridgewater plays for Louisville football

Bridgewater committed to play for the University of Louisville in 2011. Although he initially chose the University of Miami, the highly touted prospect took a step back after the firing of head coach Randy Shannon.

As a quarterback for Louisville, Bridgewater made an immediate impact. He won the 2011 Big East Rookie of the Year and was part of the Freshman All-American Team.

Bridgewater followed up his incredible college rookie year with a solid sophomore outing. He led his team to a championship in the Big East Conference. Furthermore, he was named the 2012 Big East Offensive Player of the Year and was part of the First-team All-Big East. Bridgewater wrapped up his college career by making the Second-team All-AAC in 2013 before declaring for the 2014 NFL Draft.

Teddy Bridgewater is drafted by the Vikings

Bridgewater was selected as the 32nd overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings. Bridgewater inked a four-year deal worth $6.85 million on top of a $3.3 million bonus. In his rookie season with the Vikings,

Bridgewater played as great as advertised. He registered 2,919 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, to go alongside an 85.2 passer rating. With a great rookie season, Bridgewater was crowned the 2014 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year and was part of the All-Rookie Team.

After his rookie year, Bridgewater logged in another solid season. His sophomore season saw him tally 3.231 yards, 14 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Bridgewater’s sophomore year saw him make his first Pro Bowl appearance. But more importantly, he was a critical piece in the Vikings’ conquest of the NFC North, a feat that hadn’t been achieved since 2009. This also marked the first time the Vikings clinched a playoff berth since 2012.

Teddy Bridgewater injures his knee

Unfortunately, Bridgewater suffered a devastating knee injury that forced him to miss most of the 2016 season. Bridgewater would only return in the Week 15 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017.

In his return, the crowd gave him a standing ovation. In the Vikings’ 34-7 victory, Bridgewater registered an interception out of two passes.

With the Vikings declining Bridgewater’s fifth-year option, this turned him into a free agent after the 2017 season. Bridgewater signed with the New York Jets on a one-year deal, potentially worth $15 million but only $500,000 was guaranteed. They then traded Bridgewater to the New Orleans Saints for a third-round pick before the 2018 season even began.

Bridgewater gave the Saints a veteran backup for Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees. After the Saints locked up the top spot in the playoffs, Bridgewater got his first starting nod since 2015. In his lone start, he completed 14 of his 22 pass attempts for 118 yards. He also logged in a touchdown and an interception with the Saints losing 33-14.

Bridgewater chose to remain with the Saints after signing a guaranteed $7.25 million deal. During the 2019 season, the Saints’ Drew Brees fell to injury, which opened a starting spot for Bridgewater.

The former Rookie of the Year didn’t disappoint as he registered a string of solid games that showed glimpses of his peak form. The Saints went 5-0 in his starts.

Teddy Bridgewater signs with the Panthers

Although Bridgewater would eventually give up his starting role upon the return of Drew Brees from injury, the Louisville prospect would go on to sign with the Carolina Panthers for the 2020 season. Bridgewater agreed to sign a three-year, $63 million contract.

Bridgewater registered his best season for the Panthers. He tallied career-highs in different departments, registering 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns, and a 92.1 passer rating. But despite a respectable showing in the 2020 season, the Panthers traded Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos.

Bridgewater led the Broncos to a 7-6 record and was on the edge of being in a playoff position, but he was carted off the field with a head injury in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense stalled without Bridgewater in a 15-10 loss. He missed the rest of the season as the Broncos finished 7-10.

Following the season, Bridgewater signed with the Miami Dolphins to be the backup to Tua Tagovailoa and started a couple of games when Tagovailoa was injured. Bridgewater then signed with the Lions before the 2023 season to back up Jared Goff. Bridgewater has played only a handful of snaps.

Nevertheless, did Teddy Bridgewater's net worth in 2024 surprise you?