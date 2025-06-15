The Las Vegas Aces had a final injury update for star forward A'ja Wilson heading into Sunday's matchup against the Phoenix Mercury.

Wilson suffered a concussion in the Aces' last contest against the Los Angeles Sparks on June 11. Not only did Las Vegas sustain a 97-89 defeat, they also lost their star player as she took a shot to the face while contesting a drive-in to the basket with over a minute remaining in the third quarter.

The Aces had their latest injury report going into Sunday's game against the Mercury, per reporter Callie Fin. Unfortunately for Las Vegas, they will be without Wilson due to concussion protocol.

“No surprise here, but Aces star A’ja Wilson is still OUT and in concussion protocol for tomorrow’s game vs. the Phoenix Mercury,” Fin wrote.

“No other status report changes. Megan Gustafson is still sidelined with a lower left leg injury and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus is home preparing for birth.”

What's next for A'ja Wilson, Aces

Article Continues Below

The Aces will have to hold it down while A'ja Wilson remains absent due to concussion protocol. It will be important for them to ensure their best player fully recovers.

Wilson played in every game for the Aces prior to the injury, showing why she is still one of the top stars in the WNBA. After eight contests, The three-time MVP winner is averaging 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, four assists, 2.6 blocks, and two steals per game. She is shooting 43.3% from the field, including 23.5% from beyond the arc, and 91.4% from the free-throw line.

Las Vegas has a 5-4 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Seattle Storm and one game behind the Mercury.

Following Sunday's matchup against the Mercury, the Aces will prepare for their next game, being on the road. They face the Minnesota Lynx on June 17 at 8 p.m. ET.