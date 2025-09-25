The Tennessee Titans will travel to South Texas to face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are seeking their first win. This Titans-Texans Week 4 showdown will have many implications, especially if one of them falls to 0-4. Notably, the Titans have made some changes as they prepare for the Texans. These Titans-Texans bold predictions will discuss all that, including what could happen this weekend.

Houston is currently favored by 7.5 points to beat Tennessee this weekend, according to FanDuel. Although many believed the Texans would win the AFC South, they have stumbled out of the gate. The Texans have lost close games, and it has not gone well for them at all. Significantly, the team has had a chance to win every game. But they just have not been able to finish games. If they had, they could have easily been 3-0, instead of 0-3.

Cam Ward has an injury, which is something that everyone should monitor as the game approaches. With the Titans looking to shock the Texans, there will be more pressure on the defending AFC South champions. Here are some Titans-Texans bold predictions for what could happen in Week 4.

Tony Pollard will rumble for 100 yards

Tony Pollard is having a decent season, but there is clearly more work to do. So far, he has rushed 54 times for 194 yards and one touchdown while also catching three passes for 43 yards. Pollard is the No. 1 running back. Yet, he has not been able to be explosive. Considering his history against the Texans, it is very tough to see what he might do.

Pollard rushed 24 times for 119 yards and a touchdown while averaging five yards per carry in a 32-27 win over the Texans in Houston last season. Conversely, he rushed 22 times for just 62 yards while averaging 2.8 yards per carry in a 23-14 home loss to the Texans. While the Titans were able to open up lanes in one game, they were unable to do so in the other.

Pollard has not had a 100-yard game yet. Last season, he had three. The Texans have not allowed a 100-yard rusher yet this season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bucky Irving performing the best, rushing 17 times for 71 yards. But Pollard has done well in the past against the Texans on the road, and it could very well happen again this weekend.

Nico Collins will have a big game

Nico Collins fumbled at a critical time against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, it hurt the Texans and prevented them from earning their first win. Collins has had mixed results this season, catching 14 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Yet, there is so much more he can do.

Collins had five receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown in the home loss against the Titans last season. Additionally, he had five catches for 38 yards and one score in the road win. The common factor is five receptions and a touchdown. Somehow, CJ Stroud must find a way to get the football to Collins. It's worth noting that he also had seven receptions for 80 yards.

Collins had four games with 100 yards or more in 2024. Still, none of them came against the Titans. With L'Jarius Sneed giving out some bulletin-board material, there will be more motivation for Collins. Therefore, we could see a monster game for Collins as he pushes the Texans toward their first victory.

The Texans blow out the Titans

When looking at the Texans and their anemic offense, a blowout does not look remotely possible. Well, consider who they have played so far. The Los Angeles Rams are one of the better teams in the NFC. Likewise, the Buccaneers are undefeated and a powerhouse, even with their injuries. The Jacksonville Jaguars always match up with them. But the Titans? It's complicated.

The Texans have blown out the Titans just once since 2020. Significantly, that lone blowout came in 2023 when the Texans routed the Titans 26-3. In that game, the defense forced a fumble and stopped Ryan Tannehill on most drives. The Texans also controlled the clock by running the football. If the Texans can find some running lanes for Nick Chubb, they have a chance to run away with this game. While the Titans usually play close games against the Texans, they still are the much weaker team.

Consider the desperation the Texans could be feeling. Although a 0-3 start is bad enough, a 0-4 start would absolutely destroy their playoff chances. Notably, the 2018 Texans started 0-3 and still made the playoffs. However, not a single team has ever started 0-4 and made the playoffs.

The pressure is higher for the Texans, who NFL experts see as a contender. Conversely, many don't see the Titans as a contender. There is more to lose in Houston, and they will use that desperation to their advantage with a blowout win.