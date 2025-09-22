With the Houston Texans displaying a poor offensive outing in the 17-10 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there is no doubt some early concern with another close loss from the team. As fans discuss who's most to blame for the Texans' putrid offense, head coach DeMeco Ryans would reflect on the loss against the Jaguars and set a bottom line for the whole team as they now prepare for Week 4.

Though it is a small sample size, Houston has averaged 12.7 points per game, which is last in the NFL, along with them averaging 267.3 total yards per game, putting the team in the bottom-five in the league. However, the games have been relatively close, with Ryans saying Monday that the team has to “find a way” to win the tight contests, admitting that it has not been “encouraging,” according to Aaron Wilson.

“We've got to find a way to win the game,” Ryans said. “The games have been close. We've been right there. We have to find a way to get it done. No, it's not encouraging. It's not about being close. We're not here just to be close. We're here to win football games.”

Texans' DeMeco Ryans on the offensive struggles

Besides the offensive output, there would be some major gaffes in the loss, like Texans star wide receiver Nico Collins fumbling the football, leading to Jacksonville taking advantage. However, Ryans is not throwing anyone under the bus for the defeat and even stresses his confidence in the staff and team around him to turn it around.

“Of course, we want to play better offensively, right? We just got it; we're all are sticking together. We got to find a way to make sure we figure it out, and we will, because I know we have the right people,” Ryans said Sunday, according to Fischer.

“We got the right staff, we got the right players; we just got to figure it all out, and we got to go show it. It's not me saying that; we just got to go show it, and that's when we'll see the improvement again,” Ryans continued.

#Texans coach DeMeco Ryans on struggles of offense under Nick Caley and what can be done @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/rXmTKFcfXw — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 21, 2025

It also lies on quarterback C.J. Stroud to take it up a notch against the Jaguars, throwing for 204 yards to go along with a touchdown and two interceptions. Houston looks for their first win of the season next Sunday as the team takes on the Tennessee Titans.