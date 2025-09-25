While the Tennessee Titans have had a rough start to the 2025 season, there is still some hope. Most notably in quarterback Cam Ward, the first overall pick in this past April's draft. The former Miami Hurricane has shown plenty of flashes during a 0-3 mark during the campaign's first few weeks. However, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Ward was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle and calf issue.

Titans QB Cam Ward listed as a limited participant at today’s practice. pic.twitter.com/gskKLo6EBx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Titans QB Cam Ward listed as a limited participant at today’s practice,” posted Schefter on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the winless beginning to the season, the Titans will look to capture their first win of the campaign on the road at division rival Houston. The Texans have also had their struggles during a comparable 0-3 loss. The reigning AFC South champions will also look to get their first victory over a division rival on Sunday. Can Ward and Tennessee flip the script in a few days?

Can Cam Ward help lead the Titans out of a 0-3 hole?

Following the road trip to Houston, the Titans will have two more away games before returning home. Head coach Brian Callahan has given up play-calling duties to try to spark an offense that has seemed listless at times. Even with Ward trying his best, there's only so much the rookie can do. He needs more help. If Callahan giving up play calling helps with Ward's development, then Tennessee will have a better shot at success long term.

For now, though, keeping Ward on the field is paramount. The top overall selection can only improve as long as he's under center. As long as his calf and ankle don't give him too much trouble, expect to see Ward on the field Sunday afternoon. If the Titans can get past another floundering division rival, then a successful 2025 season may yet be in the cards.