Nico Collins has been one of the few bright spots in a slow Houston Texans start to the season. But on Sunday, the dependable wide receiver made a mistake he hadn’t in 53 career games — and it proved costly.

With the game tied at 10 in the fourth quarter and Houston driving deep into Jaguars territory, Collins caught a short pass and fought for extra yardage. That’s when Jacksonville cornerback Tyson Campbell jarred the ball loose. Linebacker Devin Lloyd pounced on the fumble, setting the Jaguars up for the winning drive in a 17-10 Houston loss.

“I’ve got to hold on to the ball,” Collins admitted afterward. It was a blunt assessment from a player who had never lost a fumble in his NFL career. For a Texans team desperate for its first win, the timing could not have been worse.

'I've got to hold on to the ball' #Texans wide receiver Nico Collins on lost fumble @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/mBkRt10T0l — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 21, 2025

The Jaguars capitalized immediately. Trevor Lawrence found Brian Thomas Jr. for a 46-yard strike before Travis Etienne Jr. capped the possession with a 10-yard touchdown run. A late Houston push ended with C.J. Stroud’s pass tipped and intercepted near the goal line, sealing the Texans’ 0-3 start.

Texans' offensive struggles continue in loss to Jaguars

Article Continues Below

Head coach DeMeco Ryans acknowledged the effort was there but lamented the self-inflicted mistakes. “You turn the ball over three times, man, that’s tough to win in this league,” Ryans said. “It’s tough enough to win, but when you’re helping the opponent, that’s not a good recipe. We’re close, but close isn’t good enough.”

Stroud, who finished 25-of-38 for 204 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, echoed his coach’s frustration. “We’re really close. The problem is we just keep reiterating that we’re close. Now it’s time to fix the issues and be honest with one another,” he said. Stroud did connect with Collins for a 50-yard score earlier in the fourth quarter to briefly tie the game, but the late turnover erased any momentum.

The loss leaves Houston in a familiar hole. Only six teams in NFL history have rebounded from an 0-3 start to make the playoffs, and the Texans were the last to do it back in 2018. With a grueling schedule ahead that includes Baltimore, Seattle, Buffalo, and Kansas City, the road back to relevance looks even steeper.

Collins’ fumble served as a reminder of the Texans’ razor-thin margin for error. They’ve yet to eclipse 300 yards of offense in a game this season, their offensive line remains a liability, and penalties have stifled any rhythm. Collins has been a reliable target throughout his career, but in Week 3, his rare mistake symbolized Houston’s larger issues.

“Just got to pick him up, just like they pick me up,” Stroud said in Collins’ defense. But for now, the Texans sit at 0-3, still searching for a way to finish when it matters most.