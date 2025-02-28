Draftees from the 2024 NFL Draft class have only had one season to prove themselves, so it really is way too early to redraft this class. However, the class is already looking like one of the best in recent memory, especially on the offensive end. That shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, considering no defensive players were taken in the first 14th picks and a record (tie) six quarterbacks were taken in the first round.

Some of these quarterbacks, as well as players at other positions, had pretty historic rookie seasons, and there are high hopes for what these ex-prospects can do over the course of their entire careers. While there is still time for these players to improve their resumes or fall off after impressive first seasons, we wanted to redraft the entire first round of the 2024 NFL Draft class using hindsight.

1. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Actual position: 1st

Original number one pick: Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams was viewed as a generational prospect and one of the best quarterbacks to declare for the NFL Draft this century. His rookie season was viewed as a disappointment to many because he didn't come out as a Pro Bowl quarterback right away. To make matters worse, two of his signal-caller peers had arguably better seasons in year one.

Even so, we still think the Chicago Bears would go with Williams at the top of the NFL Draft if they got to do it over. Williams actually had somewhat of an underrated rookie year. His 351 completions were more than Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels had, and his six interceptions were half as many as Bo Nix threw. He was even the first number one draft pick at the quarterback position to win his debut since 2002.

There certainly were some struggles during his rookie year. He held onto the ball far too often, and he struggled more than he did in college to extend plays and throw the ball for a completion deep down the field. The Bears as a whole even had some massive blunders, specifically in late-game situations and during a 10-game losing streak. Some of Williams' struggles can be attributed to his offensive line, though, and had the Bears won some of the close games that they lost, then fans might be talking about Williams' rookie year in a very different manner.

Williams made fewer silly mistakes than most rookies do, evidenced by his 354 passing attempts without an interception (most ever by a rookie and fourth most by any quarterback ever). He also broke almost every rookie Bears passing record. Now, Chicago will need him to return to form as the game-changer with Hall of Fame potential that he was at USC.

2. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Actual position: 2nd

Original number two pick: Jayden Daniels

Daniels won the Rookie of the Year award, but he still falls to the second pick in our redraft. That should make the Washington Commanders very happy, as they are clearly thrilled with him being their long-term quarterback. The former Heisman winner from LSU actually had one of the best rookie seasons ever.

Daniels came out of the gates hot, as his 82.1% completion rate over his first four games was the best over a four-game span ever. Additionally, he ended the year with rookie quarterback records in rushing yards (891), team points per game (28.5), and completion percentage (69%). Daniels was clutch (12 fourth-quarter/overtime touchdown passes), and he continued to break records once in the playoffs.

There is certainly a case to be made that Daniels should go first overall in this redraft. However, we still think Williams has the superior ceiling. Daniels can become one of the best rushing quarterbacks ever, and he exceeded everyone's expectations as a passer due to his accuracy, but Williams' big-play potential and killer arm strength are just so special.

3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Actual position: 3rd

Original number three pick: Drake Maye

Things were not set up for Drake Maye to have a good rookie year. The New England Patriots didn't make the third overall pick the starter until Week 6, the team had arguably the worst receiving corps in the NFL, and their offensive line didn't do the youngster from UNC any favors, either.

Despite everything going against Maye, the quarterback still showed flashes of stardom as a rookie. The Patriots would have been even worse than they were if they didn't have him, and his killer arm strength is something to salivate over. The next quarterback we select in this redraft did more as a rookie, but Maye still has the greater potential.

4. Malik Nabers, Arizona Cardinals

Actual position: 6th

Original number four pick: Marvin Harrison Jr.

The same quarterbacks go in the same spots with the first three picks, so our first change in the 2024 NFL redraft is the Arizona Cardinals' selection at pick four. The Cardinals took a receiver when their pick came up in 2024, but we go with a different pass-catcher here.

Instead of the big-bodied Marvin Harrison Jr., the Cardinals would go with the sure-handed Malik Nabers. With 109 receptions, Nabers set the rookie record for receptions; the next player in this redraft just happened to break that record a couple of hours later.

5. Brock Bowers, Los Angeles Chargers

Actual position: 13th

Original number five pick: Joe Alt

As mentioned above, Brock Bowers broke the rookie record for receptions. He hauled in 112 catches in year one despite playing the tight end position and not the receiver position. Bowers was truly generational as a tight end. Clearly, the catching ability was unmatched, but Bowers can block with the best of them, too.

Travis Kelce is nearing retirement, and Rob Gronkowski is still retired despite rumors of a potential return. Someone will have to take over as the best tight end in football, and barring a sophomore slump, you can make a case that Bowers already did that.

6. Bo Nix, New York Giants

Actual position: 12th

Original number six pick: Malik Nabers

Nix was only the sixth quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. There is a case to be made that he had the best rookie season, though, even better than Daniels. Nix led all rookies in completions (376), passing yards (3,775), and touchdown passes (29). He did all that while leading the Denver Broncos back to relevancy and into the playoffs.

Nix, who many expected to be a game-manager, was so much more than that in year one, and now the sky seems like the limit. The New York Giants love what they got out of Malik Nabers as a rookie, but the receiver is already gone here, and the team has no quarterbacks under contract for 2025. The Giants would be thrilled to walk away with Nix at pick six.

7. Michael Penix Jr., Tennessee Titans

Actual position: 8th

Original number seven pick: JC Latham

Michael Penix Jr. wasn't named the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback until the end of the season, so he only has three starts to his name. Still, the fact that Atlanta promoted the youngster despite the fact that they were fighting for a playoff spot should go to show how much confidence they have in him. Reports suggest that Penix Jr. looked good in practices, and in this quarterback-needy league, Penix Jr. goes higher in hindsight than he did back in 2024.

The Will Levis experiment didn't work out for the Tennessee Titans, so they will no be choosing a quarterback (either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders) with the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They wouldn't have had to worry about going quarterback in the draft if they already had Penix Jr. on the roster.

8. J.J. McCarthy, Atlanta Falcons

Actual position: 10

Original number eight pick: Michael Penix Jr.

J.J. McCarthy makes it six quarterbacks in the first eight picks of our 2024 NFL redraft. That is even more urgency in drafting signal-callers than what we saw during the actual draft. We don't have any 2024 tape to go off of for McCarthy, as he missed all of his first season with a torn meniscus. Even so, he was viewed as a first-round talent for a reason, and the Michigan product was fresh off of a national championship when he was drafted.

The Falcons made an odd choice on draft day when they decided to select Penix Jr. after giving Kirk Cousins a long-term contract. The decision proved to be the right one, though, as Cousins was benched and now isn't a part of the team's long-term plans. Atlanta misses out on Penix Jr. by only one pick here, forcing them to go with McCarthy.

9. Brian Thomas Jr., Chicago Bears

Actual position: 23

Original number nine pick: Rome Odunze

As much as this was considered a quarterback draft class, it was also a draft class for receivers. Brian Thomas was one of seven first-round receivers taken and one of 10 selected in the first 37 picks. He shoots up from 23 to inside of the top 10 after a Pro Bowl rookie season.

The Bears' original plan was to draft Caleb Williams and pair him with an elite pass-catching weapon, so they drafted Rome Odunze with this pick. The Bears keep that philosophy here, but Odunze didn't impress as much as Thomas did.

10. Jared Verse, Minnesota Vikings

Actual position: 19th

Original number 10 pick: J.J. McCarthy

While the first defensive player taken does go higher in this redraft than one did in the 2024 NFL, there still aren't any defenders taken until pick 10. Jared Verse was one of six rookie Pro Bowlers. He collected 4.5 sacks and was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Considering Sam Darnold put together a Pro Bowl season while McCarthy was injured, the Vikings might regret having selected a quarterback with this pick originally.

11. Joe Alt, New York Jets

Actual position: 5th

Original number 11 pick: Olu Fashanu

Joe Alt falling all the way to pick 11 in our 2024 NFL redraft should go to show just how stacked this draft was, and his redraft stumble only happens because of how highly quarterbacks are valued. As a rookie, Alt established himself as one of the best tackles in football. Not re-selecting him with the Chargers' fifth pick was a tough choice here; we just couldn't go against Bowers after seeing the numbers that he put up.

12. Bucky Irving, Denver Broncos

Actual position: 125th

Original number 12 pick: Bo Nix

This might be a little bit early for a first-round running back, but Bucky Irving was one of the best rookies in the NFL last season. Plus, the Denver Broncos clearly need a running back to balance out the offense. Irving surpassed the 1,000 yard threshold and looks like he will be one of the best ball-carriers from here on out. Irving is by far our biggest redraft riser, but missing out on Nix/any of the quarterbacks is far from ideal for Denver.

13. Marvin Harrison Jr., Las Vegas Raiders

Actual position: 4th

Original number 13 pick: Brock Bowers

Marvin Harrison Jr. was considered a generational receiver prospect coming into the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he was outplayed by three receivers and a tight end, which forces him to fall some in this redraft. Even so, the sky is still the limit for the athletically gifted pass-catcher from Ohio State. The Las Vegas Raiders lost Davante Adams during the 2024 season, so Harrison would be his big-bodied replacement.

14. Ladd McConkey, New Orleans Saints

Actual position: 34th

Original number 14 pick: Taliese Fuaga

Four players had more than 1,000 receiving yards as rookies this past season. Ladd McConkey was one of them. While he isn't flashy, he gets the job done. The shifty slot receiver deserves to go this early in our 2024 NFL redraft.

15. Dallas Turner, Indianapolis Colts

Actual position: 17th

Original number 15 pick: Laiatu Latu

Although Dallas Turner didn't have a huge season with the Minnesota Vikings, he showed flashes of greatness as a pass rusher. Turner's numbers were close to that of the Indianapolis Colts' original pick, Laiatu Latu, but we think the team would consider switching up which edge rusher they'd have selected.

16. Taliese Fuaga, Seattle Seahawks

Actual position: 14th

Original number 16 pick: Byron Murphy

Taliese Fuaga had a weighted career approximate value of eight during his rookie season, which was tied with six total offensive linemen for first in that metric. Fuaga wasn't perfect, but he played over 1,000 snaps at left tackle, and he can move over to the right side or inside if need be. The Seattle Seahawks have long needed help all over their line.

17. Braden Fiske, Minnesota Vikings

Actual position: 7th

Original number 17 pick: Dallas Turner

While his Rams teammate got most of the attention, Braden Fiske actually led all rookies with 8.5 sacks. That is an impressive number for an interior defensive lineman. There is no replacing Aaron Donald, but Fiske did a pretty good job of that, and that lands him in the first round of our 2024 NFL redraft.

18. Rome Odunze, Cincinnati Bengals

Actual position: 9th

Original number 18 pick: Amarius Mims

Tee Higgins is a free agent for the second year in a row, and although the Cincinnati Bengals might give him the franchise tag yet again, they've shown an unwillingness to lock him up long-term. In this exercise, Rome Odunze would be the one to replace him.

19. Quinyon Mitchell, Los Angeles Rams

Actual position: 22nd

Original number 19 pick: Jared Verse

The Los Angeles Rams had a stellar draft that included gems for their front seven in Verse and Fiske. This redraft doesn't pan out for them to get those players who improved their pass rush drastically, but Quinyon Mitchell showed how much he can turn around a secondary in his first season.

The Philadelphia Eagles went from horrible secondary play to Super Bowl champions after adding to the cornerback position in the draft. Mitchell would have brought a similar impact to Los Angeles.

20. Amarius Mims, Pittsburgh Steelers

Actual position: 18th

Original number 20 pick: Troy Fautanu

The Pittsburgh Steelers had great offensive line play for years, but that is no longer the case. Injuries forced the Steelers' original tackle selection, Troy Fautanu, to only play one game, so they team gets an upgrade in Amarius Mims.

21. Graham Barton, Miami Dolphins

Actual position: 26th

Original number 21 pick: Chop Robinson

Another team who is seemingly always needing offensive line help is the Miami Dolphins. Graham Barton played over 1,000 snaps in year one and would help shore up Miami's interior. Barton was called for too many penalties, but he only allowed one sack.

22. Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles

Actual position: 40th

Original number 22 pick: Quinyon Mitchell

As mentioned earlier, the Eagles' draft decisions directly resulted in them becoming champions. Missing out on Mitchell hurts in this redraft, but the team still walks away with Cooper DeJean. His impact was on display during Super Bowl 59, as he had a pick-six in the championship game.

23. Kamari Lassiter, Jacksonville Jaguars

Actual position: 42nd

Original number 23 pick: Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jacksonville Jaguars biggest need heading into the 2025 NFL Draft is secondary help. That might not have been the case if they took Kamari Lassiter back in 2024. Missing out on one of the best picks of the draft (Brian Thomas) would certainly hurt, though.

24. Byron Murphy, Detroit Lions

Actual position: 16th

Original number 24 pick: Terrion Arnold

A lack of first-year production in year one puts Byron Murphy at risk of falling out of the first round of our 2024 NFL redraft. He was highly touted enough as a prospect that we still think the Detroit Lions would give him a shot if he fell to pick 24, especially considering how many injury problems the team had on defense last season.

25. Laiatu Latu, Green Bay Packers

Actual position: 15th

Original number 25 pick: Jordan Morgan

The first defensive player selected back in the 2024 NFL Draft falls to pick 25 in our redraft. Latu did have four sacks in year one, but he was basically only used as a pass-rushing specialist, considering he only racked up 16 total tackles.

26. JC Latham, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Actual position: 7th

Original number 26 pick: Graham Barton

JC Latham is somewhat of a forgotten pick from the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft. While he didn't necessarily stand out in year one, he also shouldn't drop completely out of the first round in this redraft.

27. Xavier Worthy, Arizona Cardinals

Actual position: 28th

Original number 27 pick: Darius Robinson

We wanted to find an earlier spot for Xavier Worthy to go in our 2024 NFL redraft, but with an influx of receiver talent in this draft class, there just wasn't a home that made sense. Still, the 40-yard dash record holder does go earlier than he did back in 2024. His speed was on display all year as a rookie. The Cardinals double-dip on receivers with this pick, but Nabers and Worthy have complementary skill sets.

28. Olu Fashanu, Kansas City Chiefs

Actual position: 11th

Original number 28 pick: Xavier Worthy

Even after a Super Bowl 59 loss, the Kansas City Chiefs can still be considered a dynasty. They have three Super Bowl wins and five Super Bowl appearances since Patrick Mahomes was drafted. Both of their championship game losses came as a result of poor offensive line play, though, especially at the tackle positions. Mahomes was scrambling like a madman in the NFL's most recent game, so taking a tackle who would have shored up the line would have made sense.

29. Xavier Legette, Dallas Cowboys

Actual position: 32nd

Original number 29 pick: Tyler Guyton

The Dallas Cowboys need a receiver opposite of CeeDee Lamb. Xavier Legette was there for the pickings in 2024, but the team passed on him for Tyler Guyton. Legette became a fan-favorite during his rookie season due to his distinguishable accent, but he balled out on the field in year one, too.

30. Roger Rosengarten, Baltimore Ravens

Actual position: 62nd

Original number 3o pick: Nate Wiggins

The Baltimore Ravens took Roger Rosengarten in the second round back in 2024. They have to snatch him up earlier in order to secure his services here. As tends to be the case with Ravens' draftees, Rosengarten was an NFL Draft-day hit.

31. Keon Coleman, San Francisco 49ers

Actual position: 33rd

Original number 31 pick: Ricky Pearsall

The San Francisco 49ers wanted a receiver and took Ricky Pearsall back in 2024. Unfortunately, due to circumstances outside of his control, Pearsall didn't have an ideal rookie season. Pearsall was shot in the chest during an armed robbery, but he actually did make his debut only 50 days later. While that resilience is admirable, it would still make sense to flip this pick for a receiver who played more. Keon Coleman had 556 receiving yards in year one.

32. Calen Bullock, Carolina Panthers

Actual position: 78th

Original number 32 pick: Xavier Legette

Calen Bullock had five interceptions as a rookie. That number not only led all rookies but was tied for the sixth most out of all NFL players. That level of playmaking is currently coveted in Carolina.