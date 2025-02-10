So far, so good for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. The designated home team and NFC champions have intercepted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes twice en route to a 24-0 lead as the first half ended. The Eagles' first pick was made by rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean. The former Iowa Hawkeye made a nice grab before weaving his way across the field to increase his team's lead to 17-0. Eagles fans were ecstatic with DeJean's feat.

Expand Tweet

“PICK 6 FOR THE EAGLES PHILLY FANS GOING CRAZY!” posted FOX Sports: NFL on their X (formerly Twitter) account.

FOX Sports commentator Tom Brady said that it's been “all Eagles this first half,” and it is hard to not agree with him. The Philadelphia defense has shut down Mahomes at every turn, thwarting the man whom many consider to be the best signal caller in the NFL. If this performance continues, then there's no reason why DeJean and the rest of his teammates cannot bring him yet another Lombardi Trophy. If they do hang on and win the day, then this might be their finest performance in a Super Bowl in franchise history.

Eagles look to add another Lombardi Trophy to their collection

As the second half gets underway, the Eagles' performance has been excellent so far. The deficit that the Chiefs now face is the biggest one that Mahomes has ever gone head-to-head within his tenure. So far, it doesn't look as if they will be able to cut into that. Not only has the Philly defense been lights out, but the offense has held up its end as well. Even though Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has turned his unit into one of the league's best, they haven't shown that level of performance so far during Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles' offense will look to dictate the tempo once again and use the lethal combination of running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts to control time of possession. It's a formula they've used time and time again to win this year. Can both sides of the ball continue to hum en route to victory? As long as DeJean and the defense also continue this hot start, then Super Bowl LIX will end with Philadelphia's second Lombardi Trophy.