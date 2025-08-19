While the Philadelphia Eagles might not be done wheeling and dealing, there isn’t a major concern about A.J. Browns’ injury. And the veteran receiver took a step toward a return to practice, according to a post on X by Dave Zangaro.

AJ Brown (hamstring) going through a workout before practice.”

However, Brown still didn’t make the practice cut, according to another Zangaro post.

Eagles injury report:

WILL NOT PRACTICE
AJ Brown – hamstring
Tariq Castro-Fields – hamstring
Lewis Cine – groin
Landon Dickerson – knee
Brandon Johnson – groin
Jordan Mailata – concussion
Tanner McKee – finger
DeVonta Smith – groin

LIMITED
Dallas Goedert – groin

Eagles WR A.J. Brown clawing his way back

The Eagles are apparently taking their time with Brown’s recovery. They want him fully ready before he gets back on the field, according to the NFL Network via Sports Illustrated.

“A.J. Brown remains sidelined for the Eagles, as they take their time to make sure he doesn’t suffer any setbacks,” Garafolo said.

Garafolo said the Eagles are treading lightly, according to his post on X.

“I just sense that it’s a guy that they want to make sure that they have right heading into the season,” Garafolo said of Brown in an Aug. 14 appearance on NFL Network via USA Today. “He’s got three weeks to get right. I saw him when I was at the practice. He was moving around on the sideline and certainly engaged. So, A.J. Brown back to work at some point in the near future it feels like is the hope for the Eagles at this point.”

So, will Brown be ready to take on the Cowboys in Week 1? Nick Sirianni didn’t provide a definitive answer.

“Our goal is to get all these guys ready to be firing on all cylinders once the season hits,” Sirianni said. “Not gonna get into too much of that stuff. He’s working through some things, and he’ll be back out there when he can.”

Brown might be able to get back to practice next week, according to a post on X by Martin Frank.

“AJ Brown not practicing today. Patullo said when training staff “is ready to cut him loose, he’ll be cut loose.” Look for that next week.”

