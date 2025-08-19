The Philadelphia Eagles have suffered injury hits at the wide receiver position. And that prompted a trade for John Metchie. Unfortunately, the injuries keep coming, with receiver Johnny Wilson and safety Andrew Mukuba taking on concerning setbacks.

Wilson had a cart ride from inside the medical tent, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by Dave Zangaro. A post by Tim McManus added further information.

“Johnny Wilson now heading to the trainers' tent. Came up favoring left leg after a Saquon Barkley run.”

Mukuba’s injury happened before drills, according to a post on X by Zangaro.

“Mukuba heading inside. Looks like his day is over before team drills. Andrew Mukuba suffered what appears to be a left hamstring injury. He’s heading into the trainers tent. Mukuba tried to stay at practice and took another rep in a tackling drill but pulled up lame again.”

Eagles getting hit hard by preseason injuries

It wasn’t enough that A.J. Brown had been struggling with an injury. Elite No. 2 receiver DeVonta Smith also got banged up, taking on a groin injury.

Wilson is a 6-foot-6, 228-pound wideout who has surprised the Eagles, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I think that Johnny can be used as an example,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said of the Florida State product. “Johnny got drafted as a wide receiver, but he contributed as a rookie in other ways. As playing wide receiver, but maybe not in the ways he contributed at Florida State. It was different. He had to find his role that was for this team, and also on special teams.

“I think that’s a great example of how are you contributing. And how are you playing your role? Are you mastering your role and doing what's best for the football team? I think Johnny's a good example of that.”

Also, Wilson has been working on his overall game. That’s something that also caught Sirianni’s eye.

“That gives you time when you're able to take the role that you have and be an excel at it,” Sirianni said. “That gives you time to develop in other areas like a pass catcher, and I think that we're seeing that [with Wilson]. I think we're seeing him make some plays as a receiver now, expanding his role, and we'll see how that continues to go.”