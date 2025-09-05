The Philadelphia Eagles started their title defense on Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. It was a see-saw affair early on as the division rivals exchanged touchdowns in the first quarter.

The contest got more intense in the second period, as the Cowboys tried to spoil the Eagles' special evening. Before the kickoff, the Super Bowl banner ceremony was held, much to the delight of the home fans.

But of course, Philadelphia didn't back down from the challenge. With 5:26 left in the second frame, Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith tackled Cowboys running back Miles Saunders for no gain at the 50-yard line. Smith matched Dallas' bravado by standing over Saunders. He, however, was whistled for a penalty for taunting.

#Eagles pass-rusher Nolan Smith was called for taunting for standing over Miles Sanders after making a tackle. pic.twitter.com/ySU8yKhZra — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 5, 2025

Fans quickly took to X to express their disgust with the call.

“Ridiculous. Goodell is doing his best to reinvent the wheel,” said @Windoctorx, referring to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“It hurts his feelings,” added @Joellen62717568.

“Heavily disliked that call, but that’s today’s NFL,” wrote @STS_P0D.

“Soft league, these rules are pathetic,” echoed @MartinoPuccio.

“We’re 5 years away from the NFL just giving everyone a ring,” posted @_______KMD.

“Ain't no way. I've seen way worse, and people just laugh it off and move on,” commented @mdnlabs.

It's no secret that everyone wants a piece of the Eagles. But that's exactly why they have to stay composed and not let their emotions get the best of them.

Philadelphia managed to snag the lead from Dallas before halftime, 21-20, after running back Saquon Barkley rushed for a 10-yard touchdown.

The Cowboys started hot with back-to-back touchdowns from running back Javonte Williams.