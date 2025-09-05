The Dallas Cowboys kicked off their new campaign with renewed hope as they visited the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles at a packed Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday.

The Cowboys started the festivities with running back Javonte Williams scoring on a one-yard touchdown at the 11:49 mark of the first quarter.

After the Eagles tied it up in the final six minutes of the opening period, Williams once again rushed for a one-yard touchdown at the 14:56 mark of the second frame for a 14-7 lead.

With the 25-year-old Williams finding the endzone early, NFL insider Todd Archer noted that the Cowboys have already improved on a lowly statistic from last season.

“The Cowboys had six rushing touchdowns last year. They have two in two drives so far tonight from Javonte Williams. They did not have two rushing touchdowns in the same game last year. Taking advantage of Jalen Carter's absence,” wrote Archer on X.

Carter, the Eagles' defensive tackle, was swiftly ejected after spitting on quarterback Dak Prescott just six seconds into the game. It remains unclear if Carter will be suspended for Week 2.

With the drama around defensive end Micah Parsons' contract extension finally over, the Cowboys can fully focus on the task ahead. With Prescott back in full health and new coach Brian Schottenheimer calling the shots, they should be on the upswing and improve on their forgettable 7-10 record last season, which caused them to miss the playoffs.

As of writing, the Cowboys have a three-point advantage over the Eagles, 17-14, in the second quarter.