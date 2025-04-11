When the draft rolls around, will the Philadelphia Eagles try to trade up? Could Luther Burden III be a target? That would help the receiver crew even more as the Eagles added depth at the position with their latest signing, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

The #Eagles have agreed to terms with WR Terrace Marshall Jr., sources say, as the former #Panthers, #49ers and #Raiders WR gets a 1-year deal. Contract done by Vince Taylor of @eliteloyaltysp.

Now the Eagles depth chart at the position has A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith leading the way with Jahan Dotson in the No. 3 spot.

Marshall joins the backup ground along with Ainias Smith and Grant Calcaterra.

What does WR Terrace Marshall bring to Eagles?

There’s not much special about the four-year veteran. He has never caught more than 28 passes in a season and owns only one career touchdown. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder came to the Panthers in 2021. They picked him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Projecting players for the NFL is an inexact science. Marshall got tabbed as an “eventual plus starter” by nfl.com. He became the lesser-known part of the LSU trio in 2019 who each reached double digits in touchdown receptions. The other two receivers: Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

Lance Zierlein called him “big, fast, and talented” but questioned his desire.

“For all of his talent, Marshall seemed disinterested at times in 2020 and wasn't always committed to finishing his routes or running them with consistent intensity,” Zierlein wrote. “There are traits and talent at his disposal, but the difference between becoming a WR2 and a WR3/4 could be determined by how hard he's willing to work at his craft.”

All of the negatives came into play as Marshall has been unable to carve out a significant role with the Panthers for three years or the Raiders in 2024. He played in seven games with Las Vegas, catching three passes. Maybe playing with his first winning organization will help him flip the script for his NFL career.

However, there is an open door to the top three as Jahan Dotson might not offer a great deal of resistance to an receiver playing well.