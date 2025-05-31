As the Philadelphia Eagles kick off their 2025 OTAs, the defending Super Bowl champions find themselves in a unique position: balancing the challenge of repeating as champions with the need to integrate new faces and prove that last year’s magic was no fluke. While many players have something to prove in the spring, one individual stands out as the Eagle with the most to gain, or lose, during these critical offseason sessions, Azeez Ojulari.

The High-Stakes Arrival of Azeez Ojulari

Azeez Ojulari arrives in Philadelphia after four roller-coaster seasons with the New York Giants. The former second-round pick has tantalized with his pass-rushing ability, amassing 22 sacks in just 46 games, but injuries have repeatedly derailed his career. Now, on a one-year, $4 million “prove-it” deal, Ojulari has the opportunity to be a difference-maker for an Eagles defense that lost key edge rushers Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham this offseason. The Eagles are counting on Ojulari to stay healthy and provide a consistent presence opposite Nolan Smith and alongside fellow newcomer Joshua Uche.

For Ojulari, OTAs represent more than just a chance to learn a new defense under coordinator Vic Fangio. They are a proving ground, a place to demonstrate that he can be relied upon as a starter and a leader in the pass rush rotation. The Eagles’ edge group is young and relatively unproven beyond Smith, who is coming off a triceps injury suffered in the Super Bowl. If Ojulari can show that he is in peak physical condition and ready to take on a larger workload, he will not only secure his spot but also give the Eagles a much-needed boost in their quest to repeat.

The pressure on Ojulari is immense. The Eagles’ defense was a major factor in their Super Bowl run, and the pass rush was at the heart of that success. With Sweat and Graham gone, the Eagles’ ability to generate pressure off the edge will hinge on the contributions of newcomers like Ojulari. If he fails to make an impact during OTAs and the preseason, the Eagles may be forced to rely even more heavily on their young players, increasing the risk of inconsistency and exposing the defense to exploitation by opposing offenses.

The Ripple Effect of Ojulari’s Performance

Beyond his own career trajectory, Ojulari’s performance at OTAs will have far-reaching implications for the entire Eagles defense. A strong showing from Ojulari would provide stability and depth at a critical position, allowing Fangio to be more creative with his blitz packages and coverage schemes. Conversely, if Ojulari struggles with injuries or fails to stand out, the Eagles may be forced to dip further into their limited resources to address the edge rusher position, potentially at the expense of other areas of need.

Ojulari’s presence, or absence, will also be felt in the development of the Eagles’ younger pass rushers. Players like Jalyx Hunt and Moro Ojomo are looking to make a jump in 2025, and a healthy, productive Ojulari could serve as a mentor and a model for how to succeed in the NFL. If Ojulari can demonstrate a strong work ethic and a mastery of Fangio’s system during OTAs, it will set a tone for the rest of the defense and inspire confidence throughout the locker room.

The Eagles’ success in 2025 will depend heavily on the performance of their defense. With a new offensive coordinator and several key departures on both sides of the ball, the Eagles need their defense to remain elite if they hope to defend their title. Ojulari’s ability to stay healthy and produce at a high level will be a major factor in determining whether the Eagles can maintain their dominance.

The Path Forward for Azeez Ojulari

For Ojulari, the path forward is clear. He must use OTAs to refine his technique, build chemistry with his teammates, and demonstrate that he is fully recovered from the injuries that have plagued his career. The Eagles’ coaching staff will be looking for signs of growth in several key areas.

Ojulari must show that he can stay on the field. Injuries have limited him to just 46 games over four seasons, and his inability to stay healthy has been the biggest obstacle to his development. If he can prove that he is in peak physical condition and ready to handle a larger workload, it will go a long way toward earning the trust of the coaching staff and his teammates.

Ojulari must demonstrate a mastery of Fangio’s defensive scheme. The Eagles’ defense is complex and requires edge rushers to be versatile and disciplined. Ojulari must show that he can set the edge against the run, drop into coverage when necessary, and generate consistent pressure on the quarterback. If he can do all of these things during OTAs, he will solidify his place in the rotation and give the Eagles a much-needed boost.