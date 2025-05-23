Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee during the team's 22-10 Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers. It's not clear when he'll return to the lineup, however, Dean turned heads recently with his unexpected approach during rehab.

Reports indicate that the 24-year-old linebacker took up ballet lessons to help recover from his knee injury, according to Brendan Brightman and Matt DeLucia of NBC Philadelphia. Nakobe Dean signed up for lessons at a Philadelphia-based ballet company called BalletX.”

“BalletX, Philadelphia's premiere contemporary ballet company, has picked up a new recruit. As Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean recovers from a knee injury he suffered during the playoffs last season, he has taken up ballet to become lighter and more agile on the football field.”

The Eagles star claims the classes are helping him improve his flexibility and mobility. He also admits that the unique stretching he must undergo for ballet seemingly helps him with soreness and tightness as well.

“There's way more flexibility, of course. Way more mobility,” Dean said of the results of his ballet training. “It's definitely something that's helping with my rehab. You just feel a change immediately. After you stretch, you're not as tight or as sore.”

It's not uncommon for NFL stars to partake in ballet lessons during the offseason. Numerous players over the years have done the same thing, however, not so much for rehabbing an injury. Typically, the ballet lessons help with footwork, improving a player's quickness on their feet. But it appears that it can now be used as a smart way to help with rehabbing a knee injury, thanks to Nakboe Dean.

Dean played and started 15 games for the Eagles last season and proved to be a valuable asset as a middle linebacker. He entered the playoffs with 128 combined tackles (80 solo), nine tackles for a loss, three sacks, an interception, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. Although he is making strides in his rehab process, Nakobe Dean is not likely to return to action next season. There is a chance he can return, though, if Philly makes the playoffs.