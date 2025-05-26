The Philadelphia Eagles are still flying high after winning Super Bowl 59. Philadelphia handed out a huge contract extension to head coach Nick Sirianni in the middle of May. He will be the leader of the franchise for the foreseeable future. Now one Eagles player wants the same fate for himself.

It is safe to say that A.J. Brown loves playing for the Eagles. After Sirianni's contract extension, Brown declared that he wants to stay in Philadelphia for as long as Sirianni is the head coach.

“[Last week] I told him congrats, and I told him I'm done when he's done,” Brown said per ESPN's Tim McManus.

This claim looks a lot bolder when considering that Brown, and the rest of the public, do not know how long Sirianni's multi-year extension actually is.

Sirianni previously had a five-year contract, which was set to expire after the 2025 season. While it is unknown how long his new contract lasts, it is reasonable to assume it is a similar duration. That could keep Sirianni in Philadelphia through 2030 or even longer.

Sirianni has thrived during his four seasons as the head coach of the Eagles. During his tenure, his team has gone to two Super Bowls and won just once.

Eagles fans are hopeful that the team's winning ways will continue under Sirianni's leadership.

AJ Brown's biggest area of improvement ahead of Eagles 2025 season

AJ Brown is ready to do whatever it takes to get the Eagles back to the Super Bowl.

Brown spoke about his biggest areas of improvement from this offseason during a recent interview.

“It always boils down to just watching film, and you just take notes,” Brown told Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “You just take notes of what you didn't do really well last year that may have snuck through the cracks that nobody ever realized, but you know deep down. Everybody knows their weaknesses and their strengths. You're just trying to find new ways to pick a few things, and you focus on that in the summer and during OTAs.”

Brown has thrived ever since being traded to the Eagles in 2022.

He has at least 67 receptions, 1,075 receiving yards, and seven receiving touchdowns in each of his three seasons in Philadelphia.

Brown's statistics diminished slightly in 2024 thanks to the addition of Saquon Barkley. But Brown still gets his targets and is certainly happy to be winning championships.

It will be fascinating to see if the Eagles can continue to succeed after losing former OC Kellen Moore to the Saints.