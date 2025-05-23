Cooper DeJean is one of the Philadelphia Eagles' most exciting players.

He can man up some of the best wide receivers in the NFL, play a hybrid slot/safety/linebacker role on the inside, even on base downs, and even return punts.

… and also dunk?

That's right, when the Eagles took a team field trip to a basketball gym, the team wanted to see which players had the best skills on the court, and shockingly enough, DeJean produced the highlight of the night, slamming down a Saquon Barkley Alley-Oop that would make LeBron James and Dwyane Wade proud.

Wow, Hooper DeJean indeed.

Now, for eagle-eyed fans, DeJean making headlines regarding his basketball abilities is nothing new, but at least this time, it was for the right reason, as opposed to saying he can beat one of the best basketball players in the world one-on-one.

Cooper DeJean famously believes he could beat Caitlin Clark

So, how good is DeJean on the hardwood? Well, before committing to playing cornerback at Iowa, DeJean was a two-sport star in high school, where he impressed on the hardwood as well as on the football field.

DeJean was such a good hooper, with incredible athleticism that made him a top-40 pick, that he famously stated before the 2024 NFL Draft that he would be able to beat future WNBA star Caitlin Clark in a game of one-on-one.

“I said that I think I could win,” DeJean told CBS Sports. “You don't think I can win?

“She'd definitely score on me, for sure, but I think I could pull it off. It would be close, though. … She can shoot from anywhere, I think.”

Fortunately for DeJean, he and Clark are friends, so she didn't go full-on scorched earth, but she did let it be known his assertion was false. Still, DeJean's unwavering confidence certainly plays into why he's such a good football player and why he looks like one of the true success stories of the 2024 NFL Draft. Factor in his slam dunk off a Barkley assist, and the legend of the “exciting white” will only continue to grow.