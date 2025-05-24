At the moment, the Philadelphia Eagles sit at the top of the football world. They will remain there until February 2026, when Super Bowl LX is played in New Orleans. Following their triumph, it was clear that quarterback Jalen Hurts had continued his ascendency into the upper echelon of NFL signal callers. However, according to PFF's John Kosko, he hasn't quite hit the status of “elite” yet.

“Jalen Hurts’ 2024 campaign — capped by an impressive Super Bowl run — was a return to form after a turbulent 2023 season,” wrote Kosko. “A year earlier, Hurts too often pressed in high-leverage moments and struggled under pressure, but he flipped the script this past season, showing poise and control even when things broke down around him. After a slow start, he found his rhythm and delivered when it mattered most. Over the past three seasons, his 91.5 overall grade ranks fifth among all quarterbacks.”

Hurts is the top ranked NFC quarterback at the moment by PFF, as four AFC signal callers rank above him. Right behind him are the Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels and Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford. Based on Kosko's breakdown above, it does make sense to rank him as not quite “elite.” So, how will the ascending signal caller reach that status? Would a second straight Super Bowl title allow him to break into the next level?

Would second straight Super Bowl push Jalen Hurts, Eagles to elite status?

Despite how deep the NFC is, it wouldn't be farfetched to call the Eagles the favorite. After all, they just beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. An amazing feat in itself that is made even bigger when counting the fact that the Chiefs were going for their third straight Lombardi Trophy. If Hurts can get his team back to the big game, then all bets are off.

He will have plenty of help. Head coach Nick Sirianni and his staff have quite a few new faces ready to step in. Running back Saquon Barkley will look to have an even bigger campaign during year two in Philly. Receivers Devonta Smith and A.J Brown are back as well, plus so much more talent. Let's say Super Bowl LX is captured by Hurts, Barkley and company. That will make them back-to-back Super Bowl champions. That sounds like an “elite” accomplishment, right?