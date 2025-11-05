The Dallas Cowboys continue to befuddle their already frustrated fan base, making a big trade to acquire All-Pro defensive lineman Quinnen Williams despite owning a discouraging 3-5-1 record. A day after suffering a 27-17 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Jerry Jones and company managed to evoke more feelings of resentment regarding the Micah Parsons trade. Time will tell if this active deadline has a beneficial long-term impact, but amid all the excitement, the organization made a possibly overlooked roster decision.

Dallas is waiving running back Malik Davis, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 2022 undrafted player out of Florida logged one carry for three yards against Arizona and will now try to land elsewhere. Jaydon Blue was surprisingly a healthy scratch on Monday, so perhaps this move will open up some opportunities for him. Or, the Cowboys could be parting ways with Davis to clear room for another rookie RB.

Article Continues Below

Former Clemson star Phil Mafah has yet to make his NFL debut due to a shoulder injury, but he is seemingly making progress. This latest development could suggest that the Third-Team All-ACC selection will soon come off the injured reserve. Mafah rushed for 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season with the Tigers.

The Cowboys have not had the running back dilemma that many envisioned before the start of the campaign, with Javonte Williams averaging 5.2 yards per carry, but they clearly need depth. Malik Davis will not be tasked with helping the franchise achieve that objective, at least for the time being. He has 41 carries for 167 yards and one TD in two separate stints with Dallas.