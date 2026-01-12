To say the Philadelphia Eagles' offense was a disappointment in 2025 would be a massive understatement.

Coming off a Super Bowl win for the ages, the Birds averaged just 22.3 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the season prior, and struggled to turn in a full game of even B+ offensive production against teams around the NFL. With the season coming to an end in heartbreaking fashion against the San Francisco 49ers on Wild Card weekend, fans quickly began to call for Kevin Patullo's job, declaring his run as offensive coordinator an abject failure and demanding a new, external mind to come in and get things back on track.

Fortunately, according to Adam Schefter, change may be coming to South Philadelphia, with the team knowing that they need to make a move this offseason, as he explained on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I think the last time this team struggled, coming off a Super Bowl-type of season, they made dramatic changes to the coordinator spots. And one of the spots they made was they hired Kellen Moore, and that worked out great. And when Kellen Moore left to become the head coach of New Orleans, a team that had a strong finish this year, they obviously hired Kevin Patullo,” Schefter said.

“The offense has looked simple, flat, basic. I think a lot of people around the league all expect there will be change. They’re coming to the offensive side of the football. The question is how extensive it is, how much the Eagles want to do, but I think that seems to be the prevailing wisdom.”

On paper, everything Schefter said is on the money. However, it's easy to say the Eagles should add a new offensive mind to get things back on track and another to actually get it done. With eight head coaching openings and even more coordinator positions currently being filled around the NFL, the Eagles could end up with an elite option who could theoretically leave again in 2027 if things go well, or end up with a lesser option that keeps the team stuck in the lower rounds of the playoffs into the future.