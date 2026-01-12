With the Philadelphia Eagles suffering a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card game, 23-19, ruining their chances at being repeat Super Bowl champions, a lot of the football world has put the blame on offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. While Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and others have refused to blame Patullo for the underwhelming offense, the star would speak about wanting the coach back for next season.

Speaking to the media after the disappointing loss to San Francisco on Sunday, Hurts would be asked about Patullo and if he wants him back. Hurts would not give a straight answer, saying he has trust in the decision-makers.

“It’s too soon to think about that. Like I said, I put my trust in Howie [Roseman], Nick [Sirianni], and Mr. [Jeffrey] Lurie,” Hurts said, according to Tim McManus.

Hurts spoke about the topic right after Philadelphia's devastating loss, saying how it's hard to blame one person.

“I think it's tough to single out one individual, especially in a moment like this,” Hurts said, via NBC Sports. “We all got to improve, and that's how I look at everything that we go through.”

How others on the Eagles feel about blame being put on Kevin Patullo

Some on the Eagles have said it's unfair that Patullo gets the blame for the offense not being as efficient as it was last season, such as offensive linemen Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson. Both have gone to bat for Patullo, saying that the whole team should get the finger pointed at them, with Mailata saying how it's “easier to blame somebody who gets paid less.”

The head coach, Sirianni, would say, “There will be time to evaluate everybody's performance.”

“Right now, I feel for all our guys in the locker room, all the players, all the coaches, the front office, everybody that works so hard…I feel for all of us, all of them, and there'll be time to evaluate everything coming up,” Sirianni said.

It remains to be seen if Patullo will be let go as the Eagles look to rebound next season.