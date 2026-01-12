The Philadelphia Eagles had their playoff hopes crushed on Sunday. San Francisco beat Philadelphia 23-19 in a competitive playoff game that slipped away from the home team during the second half. Now the Eagles have officially gone one-and-done after winning the Super Bowl last season.

Now the Eagles have some soul searching to do this offseason. Philadelphia needs to figure out what went wrong this season, and find a way to correct those issues ahead of 2026.

Naturally, Nick Sirianni is under the microscope right now. The fifth-year head coach has been the center of controversy throughout the 2025 season. Sirianni has arguably faced more than his fair share of criticism when considering what he's actually accomplished with the Eagles on the gridiron.

Even some Eagles fans are no longer happy with Sirianni running the team.

But should the Eagles keep Sirianni for another season? Or should Philadelphia try to upgrade their coaching staff to try and get back to the Super Bowl?

Below we will explore why the Eagles should not fire Nick Sirianni after Sunday's brutal playoff loss against the 49ers.

Eagles need to keep Nick Sirianni, fire offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo

Ultimately, somebody will likely take the blame for the 2025 Eagles season. If one person has to take the fall, it should be Kevin Patullo instead of Sirianni.

There is no question that the Eagles could have played better on offense this season.

When looking at the raw accounting stats, it is clear that Philadelphia's offense underachieved during the 2025 regular season.

The Eagles finished middle of the pack in all major statistical categories on offense. That includes total offense (311.2 yards per game, 24th), passing (194.3 yards per game, 23rd), rushing (116.9 yards per game, 18th) and scoring (22.3 points per game, 19th).

Very little changed with Philly's offense between their Super Bowl season in 2024 and this 2025 campaign. Sirianni was the head coach for both seasons. Similarly, Jalen Hurts was at quarterback with Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith as his primary weapons.

The biggest change was Kellen Moore leaving as offensive coordinator and being replaced by Kevin Patullo.

This does not mean that Patullo cannot develop and become a better offensive coordinator. But Philadelphia may not have the time to sit around and wait for him to improve.

A.J. Brown drama is not enough to fire Sirianni, but it should lead to trade discussions

Another large area of critique around Sirianni is the drama surrounding himself and wide receiver A.J. Brown throughout the season.

Brown has made headlines throughout the season complaining about not being involved enough with Philly's offense.

On one hand, Brown does have a point. The veteran receiver has seen his production slowly decrease since joining the Eagles back in 2022. He finished the regular season with 78 receptions for 1,003 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.



It is only natural that one of the team's best offensive players would want to get more involved to try and turn the season around.

But on the other hand, it is clear that something is fractured in the relationship between Brown, Sirianni, and even Jalen Hurts. Brown and Sirianni even got into an argument during Sunday's playoff loss.

In an ideal world, the Eagles would find a way to mend the relationship here. But I'm not sure that's possible at this point.

I would rather see Philadelphia trade Brown to another team and reallocate some resources (draft picks and salary cap) into other areas.

Sirianni deserves another season based on his great postseason record

Let's be real here. There's one obvious reason why it would be crazy for Philadelphia to fire Sirianni right now.

Philadelphia has been a superpower in the NFC since Sirianni took over as head coach. The Eagles have been to two Super Bowls in three seasons, and won one Lombardi Trophy in the process.

Beyond that, the Eagles have made the playoffs every season over the last five years. It truly is an accomplishment when the floor for your organization is going one-and-done during the playoffs. And that's where the Eagles have been ever since hiring Sirianni.

Personally, I think that alone is reason enough to keep him around for the 2026 season.

All of that said, I think next year will be a huge test for Sirianni. Assuming the Eagles agree with me and decide to let him stay on as head coach.

Eagles fans have grown to expect Howie Roseman to deliver incredible offseasons. If that happens again, and the Eagles cannot get close to the Super Bowl again in 2026, then bigger conversations may need to happen in Philly.

Ultimately, I believe Sirianni deserves one more shot with the Eagles based on his track record alone. But he cannot hide behind his resume forever.

Hopefully Sunday's playoff lose gives the Eagles a much-needed sense of urgency ahead of the postseason.