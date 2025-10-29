Jeffrey Lurie made it clear the team won’t entertain an A.J. Brown trade unless it undeniably benefits Philadelphia’s title chances.

Speaking to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Eagles owner said the organization “always” prioritizes what gives them “the best chance of winning big,” a stance that reads like a hard pass on moving a superstar wideout, especially after Brown’s 121-yard, two-TD outing before a brief hamstring pause. With the Eagles back in the NFC East mix, any noise around his future looks more like rumor than roadmap.

“I know everybody’s counting on me — that’s my thrill,” Brown told The Athletic, in remarks highlighted by the New York Times.

“And then I come through. That makes me proud of myself. And I’m doing it over and over again. And then I got another opportunity a couple of plays later. Third down. Everybody knows the ball’s coming to me. I love that feeling. Like, it’s a rush. I don’t do drugs, but that has to be what drugs feels like. And I’m getting that dopamine. And I’m coming through for my team again.”

He also completed: “And that’s where the excitement comes from. And that’s why it’s frustrating at times. And maybe people really misunderstand me as a player, but those feelings — that’s what I want. You may see a little frustration. It’s because I really want to contribute. I really want to help this team win. But if I’m not getting the ball, obviously, it’s not as fun.”

“Obviously, I want to win. That’s the main goal. But I want to help. I want to do my thing as well. And so it’s a little toll here and there sometimes. But I think that’s where the misunderstanding comes from, from everyone out there. But to be honest, I could really care less. This got me here. You know? And me playing this way, me having that drive, me having that mindset — it’s going to keep me here.”

There’s also a schematic lever Philadelphia can pull to keep Brown roaring down the stretch. On NFL Live, Mina Kimes pointed to more under-center, play-action concepts, think crossers, deep digs, and shot posts that made Brown a terror in Tennessee, as a natural unlock.

With Jalen Hurts under center, forcing respect for the run, those layered play-action throws widen windows for Brown and can stabilize target volume without forcing the ball. If the Eagles lean into that look after the bye, it’s an elegant way to marry winning with what their WR1 does best.