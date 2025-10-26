The Philadelphia Eagles got their groove back by winning in Week 7. Perhaps even more important than that win was how well Eagles WR A.J. Brown played against the Vikings. Brown's big game seemed to fuel trade rumors surrounding the star receiver.

But would Philadelphia even consider moving him? Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie explained how he's respond to a trade demand by A.J. Brown.

“We do what’s best for the team,” Lurie said, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini. “We don’t even consider it seriously unless it’s best for the Eagles. [We'll] always do what gives us the best chance of winning big. Everything else is secondary.”

Reading between the lines, it seems that Philadelphia is not eager to trade Brown. Especially after his strong performance (four receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns) last week.

Brown will not play in Week 8 because of a hamstring injury. He is expected to return after Philly's bye week and should be ready to play the Packers in Week 10.

The Eagles are positioned well in the NFC East at 5-2 heading into Week 8.

It would be a huge surprise if the Eagles traded Brown while they attempt to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie explains “intense” team culture

Article Continues Below

Perhaps Lurie agrees with the idea that Brown is unhappy enough to demand a trade in the first place.

He does not agree with the narrative that there is internal conflict among the Eagles.

“It’s not conflict. It’s intensity,” Lurie said. “The players respect it. I like intensity. The players are intense. Howie’s intense, I’m intense, the coach is intense. Every week, every situation, we approach it with intensity.”

Lurie praised his team's unique culture. He also made it clear that Philadelphia has actively sought out every player added to the organization.

“We encourage it. We want different personalities,” Lurie said. “Sometimes, in trades or in free agency, we’ll bring people in that complement those that we have. They’re different on purpose. We don’t want sameness.”

Philadelphia will be feeling even better about their situation if they can get another win in Week 8. Particularly against a hated division rival.

The Eagles host the Giants at 1PM ET on Sunday.