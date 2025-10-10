AJ Brown gave his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles' glaring weakness following their 34-17 loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night.

Philadelphia was off to a solid 4-0 start to the 2025 NFL season, starting its Super Bowl title defense quite well. However, the squad has since lost the last two games against the Denver Broncos and Giants, seeing the offense and defense take steps back in the process.

Brown reflected on the loss after the game, per NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. The star receiver pointed out the team's struggles in the third quarter, emphasizing the need for their mindset to be better.

“A.J. Brown: Third quarters are ‘low-key becoming our kryptonite.’ Says he doesn’t think it’s an adjustment issue. ‘We know what they are doing.’ It’s about ‘mindset,’” Fowler wrote.

How AJ Brown, Eagles played against Giants

It's clear that AJ Brown and the Eagles have issues to work as a road loss to their division rival will add more salt to the wound.

The Eagles collapsed in the second half as the Giants made more plays on both sides of the ball throughout the last 30 minutes of regulation.

Jalen Hurts had his numbers but didn't make enough plays in the second half to create a rally. He completed 24 passes out of 33 attempts for 283 yards and a touchdown and an interception while attempting seven rushes for 13 yards and a score.

Saquon Barkley finished with 12 carries for 58 yards while recording two receptions for nine yards against his former team. Dallas Goedert was a shining spot in the Eagles' offense, making nine catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. Brown followed with six receptions for 80 yards while DeVonta Smith provided four catches for 49 yards.

The Eagles will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET.