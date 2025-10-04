While the Philadelphia Eagles are 4-0 to start their title campaign, some problems is brewing in the team. In particular, the Eagles' offense has been widely criticized by fans. Even the players seem to have some issues with how the offense is designed: AJ Brown went viral recently after making some cryptic comments after their latest win.

While there seems to be a lot of fuss around these comments, it seems like Brown's Eagles teammates aren't too concerned. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith was asked about AJ Brown and his latest actions on X by Jeff McLane. Smith defended his Eagles teammate, saying that there's nothing wrong with his comments.

“He has every right to feel however he feels,” Smith told McLane, talking about Brown. “We're competitive. We're guys that are getting paid, so we want to be able to come out here feeling like we're doing our job. There's nothing wrong with two alpha males.”

Outside of a six-catch, 109-yard performance in Week 3, Brown has been underwhelming so far this season for the Eagles. The wide receiver's three games without the standout Week 3 game saw him notch eight, 27, and nine yards, respectively. Fans point to the design of the passing attack as a key reason for Brown's underperformance. He and Jalen Hurts have also struggled connecting so far this season: he had nine targets in that Week 4 game, but only hauled in two catches for nine yards.

The Eagles have a chance to get right against the Denver Broncos in Week 5. It's not going to be an easy task: Denver has the reigning DPOY Pat Surtain in coverage, and their pass rush has a better chance of winning against the vaunted Eagles offensive line than most teams. We've seen how this offense looks when the wide receivers pop off. Perhaps their break prior to the Broncos game gave them some much-needed clarity on what changes they need to make.