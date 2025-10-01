The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-0, and one of only two teams still undefeated in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills being the other. Yet, unlike Buffalo, there is still turmoil in the Eagles' locker room. At least, it appears that way from AJ Brown's perspective.

In the Eagles' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, their star wide receiver had just two catches for seven yards. It is the second game when Brown failed to surpass 10 yards receiving, with a five-catch performance for 27 yards mixed in as well.

That has led the Pro Bowl wideout to express his displeasure through social media.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia's star quarterback, Jalen Hurts, was asked about Brown's recent cryptic post.

“I’m not going to analyze or speculate. I think he’s always wanted to contribute, and that remains. Onward,” Hurts said, per Eagles reporter Jeff McLane.

Upon being asked the status of their relationship, Hurts kept it brief.

“It's good…We share a great passion for this game, and we’re focused on this week.”

Brown expressed that passion for the game of football, clearly wanting to be utilized. His post reflected that: “If you’re not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw, don’t make a scene.”

Yet, the offense seems content to just do whatever works and adds wins to the record.

His off-the-field antics prompted trade rumors around the league. But make no mistake about it, Philadelphia has no desire to move Brown.

After cooler heads prevailed, the wideout addressed his comments.

“Obviously, Sunday after the game, I let my frustrations boil over… I take full accountability for that,” Brown said. “I have an open communication with all my coaches and with my quarterback as well. Me and my coaches, [Kevin Patullo] and Nick [Sirianni], we discuss weekly about trying to stay on the same page.”

The Eagles will look to remain undefeated this week, as the Denver Broncos come to town.