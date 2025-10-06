After an incredibly small workload in the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos, running the ball just six times for 30 yards in addition to three catches for 58 yards and a touchdown, Saquon Barkley has landed on the injury report before Barkley Bowl III against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

Taking the field for a Kevin Patullo offense that seemingly learned all of the wrong lessons from their first four games of the season, abandoning their clock control run strategy for a pass-happy attack at the behest of their offensive playmakers, Barkley took a little longer to get up than he usually does after a seemingly routine run play, leading to AJ Dillon finishing out the drive and questions about his status rising, especially considering his barely touchdown the ball down the stretch.

Well, when the initial injury report was released for Week 6, fans got their answer to that question, with Barkley landing on the list with a knee injury, missing Monday's practice as a result.

Article Continues Below

Now granted, just because Barkley didn't practice on Monday, that doesn't mean he won't be able to go on Thursday, far from it, actually. No, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Barkley fully expects to play against his former team; he's just sore from the Broncos' contest.

“Source on Saquon Barkley: He had general soreness coming out of the game and fully expects to play Thursday night against the Giants,” Rapoport wrote on social media.

Currently in the middle of a real rough patch to start out the season, with his production effectively halfed from his 2024 high water mark, Barkley could use a game against the Giants to get their mojo back, with his former team allowing the fourth-most yards-per-carry, 5.3, in the NFL through five weeks.

After effectively shooting themselves in the foot in Week 5, with a number of minor mistakes leading to a four-point loss, the Eagles need to get back on track on Thursday Night Football. If Barkley's able to play up to his usual standards, it could be just what the doctor ordered to get things back on track.