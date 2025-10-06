The Philadelphia Eagles had the game in their hands against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. However, the defending Super Bowl champions were unable to pull out the win. The Broncos came away with a huge 21-17 win over the Eagles, ending the team's unbeaten run to start the season.

One area of concern for Philadelphia has been its run game. This reared its ugly head during the loss to the Broncos, as well. Saquon Barkley managed just 30 yards on six carries against Denver, and the Eagles only managed 45 rushing yards as a team on Sunday.

After the game, head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about his team's performance on the ground. The performances are far from what fans grew accustomed to last season. However, the Philadelphia coach still believes in his guys. “Obviously we want to run the ball more than we were able to today,” he said, via The Athletic's Brooks Kubena.

Eagles' offense has struggled early in 2025

Philadelphia has been able to find ways to win early in 2025. However, the Eagles' offense has struggled throughout the early weeks of the season. For instance, they have the seventh-worst rushing attack in the NFL, averaging a touch less than 100 yards per game, according to ESPN.

It's not only the run game that's struggled, to be fair. In fact, Philadelphia's struggles through the air may be a bit more concerning. Only the Tennessee Titans average fewer passing yards per game than the Eagles at this time. In terms of total passing yards, only the Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers have less success through the air.

The Eagles defense has done enough to keep the team afloat. Philadelphia's +4 turnover differential is fourth-best in the NFC behind the New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, and Detroit Lions. However, the offense needs to kick things back into gear sooner rather than later.

Philadelphia has a short week ahead, however. They will hit the road for a two-game road trip beginning this coming Thursday against the New York Giants.