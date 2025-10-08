The Philadelphia Eagles could soon welcome back a key defensive piece as linebacker Nakobe Dean nears his long-awaited return from injury. After missing the start of the season while rehabbing a torn patellar tendon suffered in last year’s playoffs, Dean is now close to taking the field again, a major boost for the defending champions as they prepare for a crucial divisional clash.

Philadelphia officially opened Dean’s 21-day practice window earlier this week, allowing him to participate in team sessions as the staff evaluates his readiness. The move signals optimism that the third-year linebacker could make his season debut in Week 5.

His leadership and athleticism were sorely missed through the opening stretch of the season, particularly as the Eagles’ defense adapted to new rotations at linebacker.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, that optimism is now reality. Dean is expected to make his season debut tomorrow against the New York Giants. Working his way back from last year’s knee injury, Dean will be on a limited workload initially, but the plan is to ramp him up progressively throughout the season.

Dean’s return adds stability to a defense that has leaned on rookies Jihaad Campbell and Smael Mondon Jr., along with Jeremiah Trotter Jr., to hold the middle under coordinator Vic Fangio. Campbell’s emergence has been encouraging, but Dean’s combination of instincts and command of the defense provides a leadership element few others can replicate.

The timing couldn’t be better for Philadelphia. After starting the year undefeated, the Eagles stumbled last week in a 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos, surrendering 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. The setback snapped a 10-game winning streak dating back to last season and created questions about the team’s chemistry and consistency.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts addressed those concerns head-on, pushing back against rumors of locker-room tension. “It’s like having all the same ingredients, but a different chef in the kitchen,” Hurts told The Athletic’s Zach Berman. “It might taste different, but the goal stays the same. We’re all for one and one for all.”

The Eagles’ Week 6 meeting with the Giants offers a chance to reset, and getting Nakobe Dean back makes that task easier. His presence not only upgrades the defense but also reaffirms the team’s identity: disciplined, resilient, and dangerous when healthy.