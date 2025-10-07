Coming off a mistake-filled loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, the New York Giants jump right back into the thick of their schedule with a prime-time matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite his highly publicized low usage on the year, Brian Daboll is aware of the threat that A.J. Brown poses on the field.

Through five games, Brown has an uncharacteristically low stat line, bringing just 19 catches for 194 receiving yards into the matchup. Like the rest of the league, Daboll is aware of this fact, but believes that it has nothing to do with the wideout's skill set.

“You watch the tape, A.J. is open a lot,” Daboll said, via Connor Hughes of SNY.

Brown has not let his low usage go unnoticed, as he has cast a massive magnifying glass over the Eagles' slow offensive start. He has offered apologies for his actions since then, but his disgruntled attitude has unsurprisingly sparked trade rumors.

The Giants enter Week 6 with a mere 1-4 record, as opposed to the Eagles' 4-1 start. Both are coming off disappointing losses, with New York blowing a 14-3 lead in its collapse against the Saints, while Philadelphia ceded 18 unanswered points to suffer its first loss of the year to the Denver Broncos.

Giants desperately need offensive help ahead of Eagles matchup

Daboll's comment was simply a compliment from Daboll to Brown, but some took it as a sly recruitment pitch. The Eagles have denied trading Brown, and certainly would not send him to a divisional rival, but the Giants' need for receivers is no secret. New York lost star wideout Malik Nabers to a season-ending torn ACL in Week 4, leaving rookie Jaxson Dart with a severely limited skill group for the rest of the season.

Dart ended the Week 5 loss with 202 passing yards, nearly twice as many as he had in his Week 4 debut. However, the Giants' receivers only accounted for 68 of those yards, while Dart also threw two interceptions.

Had the Giants not committed six egregious turnovers, they would have likely still beaten the Saints. Regardless, their conservative offensive approach is not sustainable, and it could backfire in their looming matchup with the defending Super Bowl champions.

Despite both teams coming off losses, Las Vegas oddsmakers are favoring the Eagles to rebound in Week 6. Philadelphia is favored by a touchdown to leave MetLife Stadium with its fifth victory of the year.