On Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles are still reeling from their 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos. A game in which the Broncos mounted a fourth-quarter comeback in which they scored 18 points.

In the process, the Eagles suffered their first loss of the season.

Additionally, Saquon Barkley is hobbled by a knee injury before the Eagles' quick turnaround to take on the NY Giants on Thursday. Apparently, Barkley, as well as Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown, got together and had a “long, positive talk” about the defeat, per Jimmy Kempski of The Philly Voice.

It's safe to say that these three are taking the defeat in stride and looking ahead to Thursday. Against the Broncos, Hurts completed 23 out of 38 pass attempts for 280 yards. In addition, he also had two touchdowns to his name.

Meanwhile, Brown had 43 receiving yards on five receptions. As for Barkley, he finished the game with 30 rushing yards on six carries.

The fourth-quarter collapse really hurt the Eagles immensely. In the future, the running game must maintain its edge. Additionally, the passing game must remain in sync.

All of which directly impacts Hurts, Brown, and Barkley. Therefore, it was fitting for them to meet privately to discuss things.

The Eagles wouldn't be much without their “Big 3”

In essence, Philadelphia is very fortunate to have Hurts, Brown, and Barkley. They each constitute three very important positions on the field. Also, each were instrumental in leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl win last February.

It was during their defeat of the Chiefs that Hurts was named MVP. Also, Brown had a decent performance with a touchdown and garnered 43 yards on three passes. Meanwhile, though Barkley didn't have the best of nights, he was still there and remains on top of his game.

If the Eagles didn't have these three, maybe it would be a different story.