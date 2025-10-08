When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, few players are as multifaceted as Cooper DeJean.

Technically listed as a cornerback, DeJean is deployed mainly out of the slot, but from snap to snap, he can be lined up on the outside against perimeter wide receivers, playing in the box like a quasi safety, or even used at the second level of the defense, filling the role a weakside linebacker may have filled a few years back.

Asked about how his versatility came into play in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season, including his slot cornerback blitz that nearly resulted in a forced fumble if it wasn't for a flag, Fangio told reporters during his Week 6 media availability that finding spots for DeJean is an opportunity, not a challenge, as he can do pretty much anything the veteran DC could ask for.

“It's not a challenge. It's a good thing,” Fangio explained. “He's playing nickel for us, obviously. He plays corner and base. He could play safety if we needed him to. He's just a [heck] of a football player [who] I'm glad we have.”

Where a normal nickel cornerback might play 70 percent of defensive snaps considering three wide receiver sets are more or less the new base offensive set at the NFL level, DeJean has been on the field for all 333 of the Eagles' defensive snaps so far this season, with third cornerbacks Kelee Ringo, Jakorian Bennett, and Adoree' Jackson combining for 269 total snaps or 80 percent.

As a result, DeJean has been tasked with playing the sort of complex, multifaceted role that makes him a real pain in the behind for opposing quarterbacks and their offensive coordinators, as it's hard to judge where he will be on any given play because of his inside-out versatility. Factor in his incredible athletic gifts, and Fangio's assertion that DeJean's versatility is a good problem to have is right on point.