The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles renew their NFC East rivalry under the Thursday night lights in Week 6. The stakes, though, feel very different this time around. The Giants are barely clinging to relevance in the division. Meanwhile, the Eagles are trying to rediscover their identity after an uncharacteristically sluggish start to their title defense.

At 1-4, the Giants enter this matchup on life support. However, the team insists it still believes in a turnaround. With that, this primetime clash at MetLife Stadium could serve as a turning point. Against a Philadelphia squad showing real vulnerabilities on both sides of the ball, New York might just have an opening to make a statement.

Giants eye redemption in crucial Week 6 clash

The Giants are desperate to halt their early slide. Meanwhile, the Eagles find themselves questioning their own rhythm.

Note that New York’s 2025 campaign has been a rollercoaster. It has been marked by flashes of potential and stretches of frustration. After a 21-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, the Giants squandered momentum in a 26-14 loss to the previously winless New Orleans Saints. That defeat was defined by self-inflicted wounds. The Giants had five straight turnovers after building an early 14-3 lead.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart has also been battling a hamstring issue. Still, he remains expected to start after being a full participant in Tuesday’s walkthrough. Despite mistakes, he’s injected energy into the offense and sparked chemistry with tight end Theo Johnson. The latter now has three touchdowns over his last two outings.

Running back Cam Skattebo has also emerged as a bright spot. He is averaging 105 scrimmage yards over his last three games while ranking among the league’s most efficient dual-threat backs. The young duo of Dart and Skattebo has brought some much-needed balance to the Giants offense. On defense, pass rusher Brian Burns continues to shine. As of this writing, he ranks third in the NFL with five sacks. That’s critical as New York faces an Eagles offense that looks nothing like its Super Bowl-winning version from 2024.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Giants and the Eagles in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season.

Jaxson Dart passes for over 200 yards again

Dart’s first two starts have given the Giants a glimpse of what their offense could become. It can eventually become dynamic, unpredictable, and dangerous when he’s in rhythm. Again, the keyword is ‘eventually.' In week 5, despite three turnovers in the loss to New Orleans, he still threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Dart also added 55 yards on the ground.

If New York can protect Dart from pressure and get him into early rhythm, the 200-yard mark should be within reach again. Recall that the Eagles’ secondary has been vulnerable. They have given up explosive plays to opposing quarterbacks over the last two weeks. With Johnson emerging as a red-zone threat and Wan’Dale Robinson working effectively in short routes, Dart could find success attacking the middle of the field and extending plays outside the pocket.

Wan'Dale Robinson racks up five more catches

Amid the offensive chaos, Robinson has been one of the Giants’ most reliable pass-catchers. He caught five of seven targets for 30 yards last week. In addition, he has at least four receptions in four of five games this season. Sure, his yardage totals haven’t been flashy. However, his consistency has kept drives alive.

Article Continues Below

With Malik Nabers still sidelined by a knee injury, Robinson should once again be a focal point in the short passing game. Expect Daboll to call plenty of quick-hitting plays to get the ball into Robinson’s hands early. Another five-catch outing would not only sustain New York’s rhythm. It would also help Dart settle in against one of the league’s most physical front sevens.

Dru Phillips intercepts Jalen Hurts

The Giants defense hasn’t produced enough takeaways. That said, Dru Phillips has been trending upward. He’s tallied four pass breakups in the past two weeks and two interceptions overall this season. He just continues to show strong instincts in coverage. Against a struggling Hurts, Phillips could continue to do well and earn his third interception of the season.

Expect the Giants to disguise coverages and force Hurts into uncomfortable passing windows. If Phillips continues his aggressive play style, he’s primed to capitalize on one of those mistakes anew. It could be a turnover that would swing momentum in what figures to be a tightly contested divisional game.

Cam Skattebo outgains Saquon Barkley as Giants upset Eagles

Cam Skattebo will outduel a potentially hobbled Saquon Barkley in total yardage. Barkley’s efficiency has plummeted behind Philadelphia’s reworked offensive line. Meanwhile, Skattebo continues to build confidence and chemistry with Dart. He’s topped 90 scrimmage yards in three straight games and could thrive again if the Giants’ O-line can establish tempo.

Skattebo’s versatility, particularly as a pass-catcher, gives New York an edge in matchups against the Eagles linebackers. If he produces early, it’ll open up play-action for Dart and help the Giants control the clock.

Final thoughts

The odds are stacked against the Giants. Still, Thursday night games have a way of bringing chaos. Remember that New York thrives in chaos. If Dart stays poised, Robinson moves the chains, and the defense creates turnovers, an upset will happen. This is a statement opportunity for a team that’s tired of being overlooked.