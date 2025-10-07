The biggest storyline for the Philadelphia Eagles in recent weeks has been the lack of production from wide receiver AJ Brown, which mostly continued in the team's recent home defeat to the Denver Broncos, which was their first loss of the season. Brown is arguably one of the top five most talented receivers in the entire NFL, but has come up with a bizarre lack of targets quite frequently, drawing the ire of Eagles fans at times.

Recently, it was revealed that Brown, quarterback Jalen Hurts, and star running back Saquon Barkley had met together privately to try to sort through things, and on Tuesday, Barkley shed light on how that conversation went.

“We had a conversation, but I'm not going to speak too much on it. I feel like that conversation is meant to stay between us,” said Barkley, per Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com. “The focus was all about the team. I think it was a good thing.”

Up until Sunday, the Eagles had been finding ways to churn out wins despite not getting Brown very involved in the offense, but that ended when the Broncos surged back from a 14-point deficit and knocked off the Eagles late.

Philadelphia now suddenly has some real concern on its hands about an offense that has grown quite predictable and stagnant at times despite having elite skill positional talent. Whether the blame falls on the playcalling or Hurts and some of his well-documented limitations is the debate of many NFL circles this week.

One thing that everyone can agree on is that the Eagles need to find Brown more if they want to be the best version of themselves.

The Eagles will next take the field on Thursday evening for a road game against the New York Giants. That game is slated to kick off at 8:15 PM ET.