The Philadelphia Eagles’ defense continues to take hits, and star defensive tackle Jalen Carter is the latest concern. Carter briefly left the Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering what appeared to be a shoulder stinger in the fourth quarter. He was listed as questionable to return, per The Athletic’s James Palmer, before eventually reentering the contest.

“Eagles DT Jalen Carter (shoulder) questionable to return Sunday,” Palmer reported during the game. The injury initially looked worrying, but NBC Philadelphia’s John Clark later confirmed that Carter returned to the field.

“Jalen Carter is coming back on the field,” Clark said, noting that the defensive lineman appeared to shake off the hit without major issues.

Still, Carter hasn’t escaped injury concerns entirely. On Wednesday, the Eagles listed him on their official injury report with a heel issue, marking his first appearance on the list this season.

According to the team’s update, Carter was a limited participant in practice and is officially questionable for Week 6. The report also listed Grant Calcaterra (oblique) and Landon Dickerson (ankle) as did not participate/out, while Saquon Barkley (knee), Jihaad Campbell (biceps), and Byron Young (triceps) were all full participants.

Jalen Carter added to the report with a heel injury. https://t.co/UApHlLv48i — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2025

Article Continues Below

Carter’s heel injury now becomes something to monitor closely heading into Sunday’s matchup. The 24-year-old has been one of Philadelphia’s most impactful defenders since being drafted, but this season has been turbulent both on and off the field.

He was fined $11,593 by the NFL after Week 3 for taunting the Los Angeles Rams’ sideline following a blocked field goal. That came just weeks after being ejected in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys for spitting on Dak Prescott, a move that cost him a game check and a league fine.

Despite those controversies, Carter remains an integral piece of the Eagles’ defensive front. Last year, he posted 4.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 42 combined tackles in a Pro Bowl-caliber campaign, helping lead the team to a Super Bowl appearance.

As of now, head coach Nick Sirianni has not provided a public update on Carter’s heel injury, but all eyes in Philadelphia will be on his participation level leading up to Sunday’s game.